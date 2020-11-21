The global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market, such as Continental, Denso, Velodyne LiDAR, Valeo Group, Sony, Garmin, HERE Technologies, Aptiv, Autoliv, ZF Friedrichshafen, Pioneer, Bosch They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market by Product: Camera, Sensor, Positioning System, Inertial Measurement Unit

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market by Application: L1 Vehicle, L2 Vehicle, L3 Vehicle, L4 Vehicle, L5 Vehicle

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Camera

1.4.3 Sensor

1.4.4 Positioning System

1.4.5 Inertial Measurement Unit 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 L1 Vehicle

1.5.3 L2 Vehicle

1.5.4 L3 Vehicle

1.5.5 L4 Vehicle

1.5.6 L5 Vehicle 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Continental

12.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Continental Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental Recent Development 12.2 Denso

12.2.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.2.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Denso Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.2.5 Denso Recent Development 12.3 Velodyne LiDAR

12.3.1 Velodyne LiDAR Corporation Information

12.3.2 Velodyne LiDAR Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Velodyne LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Velodyne LiDAR Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.3.5 Velodyne LiDAR Recent Development 12.4 Valeo Group

12.4.1 Valeo Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Valeo Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Valeo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Valeo Group Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.4.5 Valeo Group Recent Development 12.5 Sony

12.5.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sony Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.5.5 Sony Recent Development 12.6 Garmin

12.6.1 Garmin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Garmin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Garmin Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.6.5 Garmin Recent Development 12.7 HERE Technologies

12.7.1 HERE Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 HERE Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HERE Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 HERE Technologies Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.7.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development 12.8 Aptiv

12.8.1 Aptiv Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aptiv Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aptiv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Aptiv Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.8.5 Aptiv Recent Development 12.9 Autoliv

12.9.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

12.9.2 Autoliv Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Autoliv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Autoliv Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.9.5 Autoliv Recent Development 12.10 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.10.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.10.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.10.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development 12.11 Continental

12.11.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.11.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Continental Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products Offered

12.11.5 Continental Recent Development 12.12 Bosch

12.12.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Bosch Products Offered

12.12.5 Bosch Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Vision and Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

