The Powered Exoskeleton Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Powered Exoskeleton Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Powered Exoskeleton market is a wearable high-tech robotic device used for limb movement with increased strength and endurance.

The rapid development of science and technology especially in the field of healthcare has paved a way for mitigation of neural, physical disorder by Powered Exoskeleton. Moreover, the concept of externally powered skeleton systems is widely adopted for Astronomy and Defense sector. Increase in physically challenged population, the rise in demand for rehabilitation therapy and adoption of this technology in military and defense are the actuating factors for the growth of this market. There is a demand for industrial robots in industries for carrying heavy weights which can boost the demand for this market.

The global Powered Exoskeleton market size is projected to reach US$ 720.5 million by 2026, from US$ 67 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 48.5% during 2021-2026.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Powered Exoskeleton market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Powered Exoskeleton market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Powered Exoskeleton market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Powered Exoskeleton market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

EKSO BIONICS

CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO)

CYBERDYNE INC.

DAEWOO

HONDA

NOONEE

PARKER HANNIFIN

REX BIONICS

ATOUN INC.

BIONIC POWER

FANUC

GENERAL ATOMICS

LOCKHEED MARTIN

MYOMO INC.

ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS

REHA TECHNOLOGY

REWALK

ROBOTDALEN

SARCOS

Segment by Type

Full Body

Upper Body

Lower Body

Market Segment by Application

Industry

Military

Health Care