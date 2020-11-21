The global Automatic Car Parking Systems market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market, such as IHI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Yeefung Industry Equipment, Wohr, AJ Dongyang Menics, Dayang Parking, Klaus Multiparking, LÖDIGE, Tada, Unitronics, STOPA Anlagenbau, Sampu Stereo Garage, Park Plus, Westfalia, Serva, Robotic Parking Systems, Parkmatic, Fata automation, Eito & Global Inc They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automatic Car Parking Systems industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market by Product: Semi-Automated Systems, Automated Systems

Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market by Application: Residential, Public Facilities, Office Building, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Car Parking Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automatic Car Parking Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Car Parking Systems market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automatic Car Parking Systems Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Automatic Car Parking Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Semi-Automated Systems

1.4.3 Automated Systems 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Public Facilities

1.5.4 Office Building

1.5.5 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Automatic Car Parking Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Car Parking Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Car Parking Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Car Parking Systems Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Car Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Car Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Car Parking Systems Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Car Parking Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automatic Car Parking Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automatic Car Parking Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automatic Car Parking Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Car Parking Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Car Parking Systems Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Car Parking Systems Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 IHI Parking System

12.1.1 IHI Parking System Corporation Information

12.1.2 IHI Parking System Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IHI Parking System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 IHI Parking System Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 IHI Parking System Recent Development 12.2 Wuyang Parking

12.2.1 Wuyang Parking Corporation Information

12.2.2 Wuyang Parking Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wuyang Parking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Wuyang Parking Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Wuyang Parking Recent Development 12.3 Nissei Build Kogyo

12.3.1 Nissei Build Kogyo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nissei Build Kogyo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nissei Build Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nissei Build Kogyo Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Nissei Build Kogyo Recent Development 12.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment

12.4.1 Yeefung Industry Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yeefung Industry Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yeefung Industry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Yeefung Industry Equipment Recent Development 12.5 Wohr

12.5.1 Wohr Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wohr Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wohr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Wohr Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Wohr Recent Development 12.6 AJ Dongyang Menics

12.6.1 AJ Dongyang Menics Corporation Information

12.6.2 AJ Dongyang Menics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AJ Dongyang Menics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AJ Dongyang Menics Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 AJ Dongyang Menics Recent Development 12.7 Dayang Parking

12.7.1 Dayang Parking Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dayang Parking Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dayang Parking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Dayang Parking Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Dayang Parking Recent Development 12.8 Klaus Multiparking

12.8.1 Klaus Multiparking Corporation Information

12.8.2 Klaus Multiparking Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Klaus Multiparking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Klaus Multiparking Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Klaus Multiparking Recent Development 12.9 LÖDIGE

12.9.1 LÖDIGE Corporation Information

12.9.2 LÖDIGE Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 LÖDIGE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 LÖDIGE Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 LÖDIGE Recent Development 12.10 Tada

12.10.1 Tada Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tada Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tada Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Tada Automatic Car Parking Systems Products Offered

12.12.1 STOPA Anlagenbau Corporation Information

12.12.2 STOPA Anlagenbau Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 STOPA Anlagenbau Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 STOPA Anlagenbau Products Offered

12.12.5 STOPA Anlagenbau Recent Development 12.13 Sampu Stereo Garage

12.13.1 Sampu Stereo Garage Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sampu Stereo Garage Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sampu Stereo Garage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sampu Stereo Garage Products Offered

12.13.5 Sampu Stereo Garage Recent Development 12.14 Park Plus

12.14.1 Park Plus Corporation Information

12.14.2 Park Plus Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Park Plus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Park Plus Products Offered

12.14.5 Park Plus Recent Development 12.15 Westfalia

12.15.1 Westfalia Corporation Information

12.15.2 Westfalia Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Westfalia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Westfalia Products Offered

12.15.5 Westfalia Recent Development 12.16 Serva

12.16.1 Serva Corporation Information

12.16.2 Serva Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Serva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Serva Products Offered

12.16.5 Serva Recent Development 12.17 Robotic Parking Systems

12.17.1 Robotic Parking Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Robotic Parking Systems Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Robotic Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Robotic Parking Systems Products Offered

12.17.5 Robotic Parking Systems Recent Development 12.18 Parkmatic

12.18.1 Parkmatic Corporation Information

12.18.2 Parkmatic Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Parkmatic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Parkmatic Products Offered

12.18.5 Parkmatic Recent Development 12.19 Fata automation

12.19.1 Fata automation Corporation Information

12.19.2 Fata automation Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Fata automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Fata automation Products Offered

12.19.5 Fata automation Recent Development 12.20 Eito & Global Inc

12.20.1 Eito & Global Inc Corporation Information

12.20.2 Eito & Global Inc Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Eito & Global Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Eito & Global Inc Products Offered

12.20.5 Eito & Global Inc Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Car Parking Systems Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Automatic Car Parking Systems Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

