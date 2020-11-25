The Smart Home report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by this industry currently and in the coming years, with which market participants can know the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. This Smart Home market report has a chapter on the Global Smart Home market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides valuable data related to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. By providing trustworthy market research information, this Smart Home report helps to extend your reach to the success in your business.

Global smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 304,127.48 million by 2027. Increasing usage of smartphones is a driving factor for the market growth.

North America dominates the smart home market, because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to high manufacturing capacity of the region in addition to the technological capabilities. In the U.S., behavioural segment is dominating the market due to high availability of behavioural smart home devices as compared to proactive products. In China behavioural segment is dominating the market due to its low price as compared to proactive; this creates a big difference as the market is price sensitive. In the U.K. behavioural segment is dominating the market due to high demand of customised smart home devices and lack of awareness for proactive products.

The major players covered in the report are Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), General Electric Company (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Carrier, Legrand , ADT, Vivint, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc., Kuna Systems, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc and Nice S.p.A.., among others.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Historical Years 2015-2020 Forecast Years 2020-2027 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2024 XX Million CAGR 2020-2027 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

