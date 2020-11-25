The global cartoning machines market size is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Sudden spike in demand for packaged food and beverage items amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to create favorable growth climate for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cartoning Machines Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vertical/Top-Load Cartoning Machine, Horizontal/End-Load Cartoning Machine), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. With lockdown and social distancing norms in place, the demand for packaged, ready-to-eat foods has skyrocketed in many parts of the world. In India, for instance, ITC Ltd reported that the demand for frozen snacks has risen by 25-30% compared to pre-coronavirus period. In the US, companies such as Silgan Holdings, which supplies plastic and metal containers for consumer goods, witnessed record earnings in the first quarter of 2020 owing to the sharp jump in demand for canned food and beverage products. The COVID-19 pandemic has, thus, spawned unique sales opportunities for these machines manufacturers, which augurs well for this market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

Coesia S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy)

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd. (Saitama, Japan)

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany)

Cama 1 S.P.A. (Lecco, Italy)

IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)

Packaging Equipment Inc. (Georgia, U.S.)

Bivans Corporation (California, U.S.)

Econocorp Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Jacob White Packaging Ltd. (Kent, U.K.)

Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy)

BERGAMI Packaging Solutions Srl (Bologna, Italy)

Pakona (Maharashtra, India)

Douglas Machine Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Mpac Group plc (Mpac Langen) (Warwickshire, U.K.)

PMR Packaging Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

Langley Holdings PLC (Nottinghamshire. U.K.)

Robert Bosch LLC (Gerlingen, Germany)

Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy)

The report on cartoning machines market provides an elaborative overview and discusses factors promoting, repelling, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market. Other details include the table of segmentation based on factors such as type, end-industry, and regions, and the names of the leading segments determining the factor responsible for its growth. The report mentions the names of key players operating in the market and the prime strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Besides this, the report talks about the current cartoning machines market trends. For more information on the market or to purchase the report, log on to our company website.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share Backed by Rising Adoption of Advanced Packaging Machinery

Asia Pacific boasted a market size of USD 886.5 million in 2019 on account of steadily rising adoption of advanced packaging equipment and solutions in the industrial sector. This trend is bolstered by the rapid growth in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries, which has escalated the demand for cartoners and other packaging materials in the region.

North America is expected to fasten its hold on the cartoning machines market share during the forecast period owing to strong presence of global market players in the region. In Europe, speedy uptake of next-gen packaging technologies such as carton 4.0 in advanced economies such as Germany and France will be the central factor driving the cartoners machine market growth in the region.

