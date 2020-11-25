The global biochips based in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Biochips Based In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (DNA applications, Lab-on-chip applications, Protein micro-array applications, Other array applications), By End users (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions, Diagnostic Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Companies Are Focusing on Expanding Their Geographical Reach to Gain Competitive Edge

The increasing use of biochips in DNA testing and other applications has helped the market in North America to emerge dominant. Apart from this, Europe is also likely to hold a large share of the market through the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on account of increasing research initiatives taken by economies such as Japan.

Major companies in the biochips based in-vitro diagnostics market are trying to expand their geographical reach in order to gain more market share. In addition to this, the companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and strategic collaborations. Some of the players operating in the global biochips based in-vitro diagnostics market are

Greiner Bio One International GmbH,

SCHOTT AG,

Randox Laboratories Ltd.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines to Boost Market

Major factors boosting the global biochips based in-vitro diagnostics market are rapid recent advances in terms of biochip technology and rising investment in research and development projects on genomics and proteomics. Other than that, the rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards diseases are driving the market. This, coupled with the increasing preference for personalized medicines will help the market grow at promising rate in the coming years.

The presence of an extensive drug-development pipeline is a boon for the market in terms of growth and development. Other factors fueling the demand for biochip in the market are increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing and increasing demand for cancer diagnostics and treatment. Besides this, continuous investments in research and development of lab-on-a-chips array, protein microarrays, and DNA microarray will help the market exhibit growth.. Such investments are likely to bode well for the global market in the long run.

Regional Analysis for Biochips Based In-vitro Diagnostics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Biochips Based In-vitro Diagnostics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Biochips Based In-vitro Diagnostics Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Biochips Based In-vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

