According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global digital payment market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Digital payment or electronic payment is a convenient and secured payment method of sending or receiving money electronically or over-the-internet. It is more reliable and safer than conventional cash transactions by providing secured payment gateways and direct transactions with the banks. Furthermore, digital payments are easily traceable as details of the payments are stored in a merchant-specific database. Both merchants and customers have access to the payment information to avoid ambivalence and confusion while tracking payments.

The global digital payment market is currently driven by high internet connectivity and increasing rising penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices. In line with this, the governments across various countries are undertaking numerous initiatives to promote and support digital payment as it helps them to restrain tax frauds and maintain money trails.

The emergence of e-commerce platforms, along with the integration of digital payments with several advanced technologies, such as blockchain, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc., is also propelling the digital payment market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in early 2020, had resulted in a rapid shift towards digital payment solutions to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection in cash-based transactions requiring human interaction.

Digital Payment Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the digital payment industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Novetti Group Limited

Stripe Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Mastercard Incorporated

Total System Services Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG.

The report has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of component, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Application Program Interface Payment Gateway Payment Processing Payment Security and Fraud Management Transaction Risk Management Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Payment Mode:

Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Industry Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Digital Payment Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Digital Payment Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

