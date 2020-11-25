Increasing number of research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to lead to high demand for pharmaceutical lab equipment, which in turn is expected to fuel the pharmaceutical lab equipment market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, key players in the market are focused on design and manufacturing of energy-efficient freezing and cooling systems. For instance, in March 2018, GEA introduced its new RAYPP (Pilot Plant) batch freeze dryers. The RAY PP (Pilot Plant) freeze dryer is designed for small scale industries. Its major applications include R&D drying of general food products such as food, herbs, vegetables, instant coffee, meat, seafood. It also dries very sensitive products such as enzymes, lactic acid bacteria, and lactoferrin.

Furthermore, in July 2018, PerkinElmer, Inc., a manufacturer of pharmaceutical equipment, announced the launch of FL 6500 Pulse Xenon and FL 8500 Continuous Wave Fluorescence spectrometers. The fluorescence spectrometers are available in pharmaceutical industries, contract and pharmaceutical laboratories, research and development sections, and in academics that analyses a diverse range of sample types.

