Nutrients play a major role in the health of pregnant women, infants, and children. Women require higher amount of certain nutrients than usual, before and during pregnancy, to support their health and infant development. Therefore, it is important to conduct nutrition testing and routine monitoring of the chemical and elemental compounds in the breast milk, and in nutritional and infant formulas. Different types of instruments spectrophotometers, detectors, analyzers, as well as reagents & kits are used for analyzing nutrients.

Manufacturers are focused on developing and launching immunoassay technologies for determining factors influencing the immune system in samples such as serum, plasma, and human milk. For instance, in May 2018, Romer Labs launched the ELISA test kit, AgraQuant Aflatoxin M1 ELISA, for detection of aflatoxin M1, and to monitor and manage levels of alfatoxin in raw materials and finished products.

Key players in the market are focusing on gaining product approvals, and launching new nutrition testing devices for women and children which is expected to create a conducive environment for the global nutrition testing in women and children market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, Miris AB, a Sweden-based medical device manufacturer, received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market and sell the Miris Human Milk Analyzer (HMA), in the U.S. The newly launched diagnostic test will help healthcare professionals in measuring nutrients in breast milk, which include concentration of fats, carbohydrates, and protein content. Miris AB launched the Human Milk Analyzer (HMA), in the U.S in April 2019.

There is a significant rise in healthcare expenditure and healthcare awareness in emerging economies such as India and China which makes them potential markets for nutrition testing in women and children. Various players around the globe are entering the market through strategic partnerships with regional players. For instance, Miris AB, a Sweden-based player, distributes its products in China with the help of its Shanghai-based partner, ByMed Electronic Technology.

Global Nutrition Testing in Women and Children market, By Product Type: Instruments Reagents & Kits

Global Nutrition Testing in Women and Children market, By Technology: Spectroscopy Chromatography Immunoassay

Global Nutrition Testing in Women and Children market, By Application: Breast Milk Testing Diets and Supplements Testing Allergy Testing Vitamin D Testing

Global Nutrition Testing in Women and Children market, By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Miris AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MyMilk Laboratories Ltd., EverlyWell, Inc., DiaSorin Group, Trajan Nutrition, EKF Diagnostics Ltd., Lactation Lab, OmegaQuant, LLC, and Scope Electric.

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Nutrition Testing In Women and Children market, Applications], Market Segment by Types , Product Type Segmentation, 0

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Nutrition Testing In Women and Children Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Nutrition Testing In Women and Children Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Nutrition Testing In Women and Children Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

