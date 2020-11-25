Specimen retrieval bag market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing adoption of agreement, and collaborations strategies by the market players. For instance, in March 2017, LaproSurge received 4-year framework agreement from NHS supply chain. Under the agreement LaproSurge’s minimally invasive surgery products such as scissors, instruments, retrieval bags, trocars, and 3mm instruments for laparoscopic surgery will be supplied through NHS supply chain.

Rising number of hernia cases, is expected to increase the surgery and thereby bolstering the specimen retrieval bag market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the article published in The National Center for Biotechnology Information, February 2018, nearly 20 million of global population undergo groin hernia repair every year.

Specimen Retrieval Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Specimen Retrieval research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-19, and forecast to 2027) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2016-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Specimen Retrieval market are shown below:

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market, By Bag Size: 5 mm 10 mm 15 mm 25 mm

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market, By Product Type: Detachable Non-detachable

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market, By Application: Gynecology Urology Gastrointestinal Surgery Others

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market, By End User: Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Nursing Homes



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows:

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Cooper Surgical, Inc., GENICON. Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, LaproSurge, and Purple Surgical

If opting for the Global version of Specimen Retrieval Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

