The increasing incidence of spinal injuries and the rising geriatric population susceptible to pain and neurological disorders are factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. According to the report published by the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center in 2018, incidence of spinal cord injury is approximately 54 cases per one million people in the U.S and around 17,700 new cases of spinal cord injury are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Moreover, the increasing number of product launches and regulatory approvals for electrotherapy systems are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Medtronic plc received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Clinician Programmer and Activa Programming Application for enhancing clinical programing experience and workflow for efficient treatment of chronic pain.

The global electrotherapy system market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as key players are launching new products and focused on obtaining product approvals. For instance, in January 2018, Nevro Corporation received U.S. FDA approval for its next-generation Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System delivering HF10 therapy.

Electrotherapy is the use of electric signals in treatment of various disease conditions such as deep brain stimulators for neurological diseases. Electrotherapy is also applied for speed wound healing with the use of electric current on upper surface of the skin. Moreover, electrotherapy has a wide range of alternative medical devices and treatments such as extracorporeal shock wave therapy, magnetic field therapy, ultrasound therapy, microcurrent therapy, interferential current therapy and others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2016-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Electrotherapy System market are shown below:

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Technology: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Inferential Current (IFC) Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS) Electronic Muscle Stimulator (EMS) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Electro-acupuncture (EA) Others

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Application: Chronic Wound Healing Neuromuscular Dysfunction Pain Management Tissue Repair Musculoskeletal Disorder Physical Therapy Iontophoresis Others

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Therapy : Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Magnetic Field Therapy Ultrasound Therapy Microcurrent Therapy Interferential Current Therapy Others

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By End User: Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers Clinics



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows:

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Medtronic Plc., Zealmax Innovation Pvt Ltd, Zynex, Inc., DJO Global Inc., Nevro Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., BTL Industries Inc., EMS Physio Ltd, STYMCO Technologies LLC, and Omron Healthcare Inc.

If opting for the Global version of Electrotherapy System Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

