Commonly referred to as V2X, vehicle-to-everything communications technology allows vehicles to directly communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, and other road users to deliver an array of benefits in the form of road safety, traffic efficiency, smart mobility, environmental sustainability, and driver convenience. In addition, V2X is also helping pave the way for fully autonomous driving through its unique non line-of-sight sensing capability which allows vehicles to detect potential hazards, traffic, and road conditions from longer distances and sooner than other in-vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging).

Although legacy V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) technologies are currently in operational use worldwide for ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and relatively simple V2I applications, advanced V2X systems – capable of supporting V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I and other forms of V2X communications – are beginning to gain broad commercial acceptance with two competing technologies vying for the attention of automakers and regulators: the commercially mature IEEE 802.11p/DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) standard, and the relatively new 3GPP-defined C-V2X (Cellular V2X) technology which has a forward evolutionary path towards 5G.

With an initial focus on road safety and traffic efficiency applications, Toyota and GM (General Motors) have already equipped some of their vehicle models with IEEE 802.11p-based V2X technology in Japan and North America. Among other commercial commitments, Volkswagen will begin deploying IEEE 802.11p on volume models in Europe starting from 2019, while Geely and Ford plan to integrate C-V2X in their new vehicles by 2021 and 2022 respectively. It is also worth nothing that a number of luxury automakers – including BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen’s subsidiary Audi, and Volvo Cars – already deliver certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity and supporting infrastructure such as appropriately equipped roadwork trailers.

Despite the ongoing 802.11p/DSRC versus C-V2X debate, regulatory uncertainty and other challenges, global spending on V2X communications technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 170% between 2019 and 2022. SNS Telecom & IT predicts that by the end of 2022, V2X will account for a market worth $1.2 Billion, with an installed base of nearly 6 Million V2X-equipped vehicles worldwide.

The “V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the V2X ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, business models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, V2X deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2030. The forecasts cover four submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 application categories and five regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

V2X ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

V2V, V2I, V2P/V2D, V2N and other types of V2X communications

V2X architecture and key elements

V2X transmission modes, message sets and service capabilities

IEEE 802.11p, C-V2X and other enabling technologies for V2X communications

Complementary technologies including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), precision positioning, edge & cloud computing, network slicing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data and advanced analytics

Key trends including the adoption of V2X as an integral part of automakers’ vehicle development roadmaps; commercial readiness of V2X systems capable of supporting both IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X; launch of large scale, city-wide V2X deployments; availability of nationally and transnationally scalable V2X SCMS (Security Credential Management System) service offerings; emergence of motorcycle-specific V2X safety applications; use of V2V communications to support truck platooning systems; and delivery of certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity

Review of more than 160 V2X applications – ranging from safety-related warnings and traffic light advisories to “”see-through”” visibility and fully autonomous driving

Business models for monetizing V2X applications

Examination of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X engagements worldwide, including case studies of 22 live V2X deployments

Spectrum availability and allocation for V2X across the global, regional and national regulatory domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 330 leading ecosystem players including automotive OEMS and V2X technology & solution providers

Exclusive interview transcripts from eight companies across the V2X value chain: Cohda Wireless, Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Kapsch TrafficCom, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, OnBoard Security, Qualcomm, and Savari

Strategic recommendations for automotive OEMS, V2X technology & solution providers, mobile operators, cellular industry specialists and road operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

V2X Terminal Equipment

OBUs (On-Board Units)

RSUs (Roadside Units)

V2X Applications

V2X Backend Network Elements

V2X Security

Air Interface Technologies

C-V2X (Cellular V2X)

LTE-V2X

5G NR (New Radio)-V2X

IEEE 802.11p

IEEE 802.11p-2010

IEEE 802.11bd/NGV (Next-Generation V2X)

Application Categories

Road Safety

Traffic Management & Optimization

Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information

Transit & Public Transport

Commercial Vehicle Operations

Emergency Services & Public Safety

Environmental Sustainability

Road Weather Management

Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications

Value-Added Services

Regional Markets

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the V2X opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of V2X adoption worldwide, and what is the current installed base of V2X-equipped vehicles?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of V2X?

How does V2X augment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to improve active safety, traffic efficiency and situational awareness?

Can V2X improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users?

What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of V2X – based on early commercial rollouts and large-scale pilot deployments?

What are the technical and performance characteristics of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?

Do VLC (Visible Light Communications)/Li-Fi and other short-range wireless technologies pose a threat to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?

Which V2X applications will 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd systems support in the future?

How will V2X enable the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles?

What opportunities exist for mobile operators and cellular industry specialists in the V2X ecosystem?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should automotive OEMs, V2X technology & solution providers, and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

Despite the ongoing 802.11p/DSRC versus C-V2X debate, regulatory uncertainty and other challenges, global spending on V2X communications technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 170% between 2019 and 2022. SNS Telecom & IT predicts that by the end of 2022, V2X will account for a market worth $1.2 Billion, with an installed base of nearly 6 Million V2X-equipped vehicles worldwide.

While Toyota and other DSRC proponents are pushing ahead with their plans to roll out IEEE 802.11p in North America, Europe and Japan, pre-commercial C-V2X deployments have recently gained considerable momentum, spearheaded by cellular industry giants such as Qualcomm and Huawei – with support from automakers including Ford, BMW, Daimler, Groupe PSA, SAIC, Geely, Volkswagen’s luxury brand Audi, and JLR (Jaguar Land Rover).

Regional markets are also visibly divided with the Chinese Government backing C-V2X, Europe leaning towards IEEE 802.11p through its recently published delegated act on C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems), and heated debates ensuing in the United States as a result of the 5GAA’s waiver request to allow C-V2X deployments in the 5.9 GHz band.

As a result, a number of automotive OEMs are beginning to adopt a flexible approach by choosing to deploy different technologies in different regions as they commit to V2X. For example, although GM has equipped its Cadillac CTS sedan vehicles with IEEE 802.11p in North America, the automaker is actively working with business partners to prepare for C-V2X deployment in China.

Besides becoming a standard safety feature on an increasing number of vehicles, V2X communications technology – through its unique non line-of-sight sensing capability – will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of autonomous driving systems, particularly with the commercialization of next-generation V2X standards, specifically 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd.

The globally harmonized 5.9 GHz band continues to remain the preferred spectrum for V2X communications technology, with the exception of Japan – where the national regulator has allocated a single 9 MHz channel in the frequency range 755.5 – 764.5 MHz for safety-related applications based on V2V and V2I communications.

Early discussions are ongoing for the potential use of new bands, most notably in the 3.4 – 3.8 GHz and 5.9 – 7.2 GHz frequency ranges, as well as millimeter wave spectrum for LOS (Line-of-Sight) and high data rate V2X applications. Recent field trials using 39 GHz spectrum in the United States have demonstrated that millimeter propagations for V2V communications can work well in the distance range of 100 meters, without advanced beamforming techniques.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 44

1.1 Executive Summary 44

1.2 Topics Covered 46

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 48

1.4 Key Questions Answered 50

1.5 Key Findings 52

1.6 Methodology 54

1.7 Target Audience 55

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 56

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of V2X Communications 62

2.1 What is V2X Communications? 62

2.2 Key Characteristics of V2X Communications 63

2.2.1 Types of V2X Communications 63

2.2.1.1 V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) 64

2.2.1.2 V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) 64

2.2.1.3 V2P/V2D (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian/Device) 64

2.2.1.4 V2M (Vehicle-to-Motorcycle) 65

2.2.1.5 V2N (Vehicle-to-Network) 65

2.2.1.6 V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), V2H (Vehicle-to-Home) & Adjacent-Concepts 65

2.2.2 Transmission Modes 66

2.2.2.1 Direct 66

2.2.2.2 Multi-Hop 66

2.2.2.3 Network-Assisted 66

2.2.3 V2X Message Sets & Service Capabilities 66

2.2.3.1 Periodic Awareness: CAM (Cooperative Awareness Message)/BSM (Basic Safety Message) Part 1 67

2.2.3.2 Event Triggered Safety Alerts: DENM (Decentralized Environmental Notification Messages)/BSM Part 2 67

2.2.3.3 CPM (Collective Perception Message) 68

2.2.3.4 MCM (Maneuver Coordination Message) 68

2.2.3.5 SPaT (Signal Phase & Timing) 68

2.2.3.6 MAP (Map Data Message) 68

2.2.3.7 GNSS Correction 69

2.2.3.8 SSM/SRM (Signal Status & Request Messages) 69

2.2.3.9 PSM (Personal Safety Message) 69

2.2.3.10 IVIM (Infrastructure-to-Vehicle Information Message), TIM/RSM (Traveler Information/Road Safety Message) 69

2.2.3.11 BIM (Basic Information/Infrastructure Message) 70

2.2.3.12 MCDM (Multimedia Content Dissemination Message) 70

2.2.3.13 Video & Sensor Information Exchange 70

2.2.3.14 Standard Voice & Data Services 70

2.2.3.15 PVD (Probe Vehicle Data) 71

2.2.3.16 PDM (Probe Data Management) 71

2.2.3.17 Other V2X-Specific Message Types 71

2.3 Wireless Technologies for V2X Communications 73

2.3.1 IEEE 802.11p/DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) 73

2.3.2 C-V2X (Cellular V2X) 75

2.4 V2X Architecture & Key Elements 76

2.4.1 Vehicular OBUs (On-Board Units) 76

2.4.2 Non-Vehicular V2X-Capable Devices 77

2.4.3 RSUs (Roadside Units) 77

2.4.4 V2X Applications 78

2.4.4.1 V2X Application Software 78

2.4.4.2 V2X Middleware & Application Server 78

2.4.5 V2X Control Function & Cellular Network-Specific Elements 79

2.4.6 V2X Security Subsystem 80

2.5 Key Applications Areas 80

2.5.1 Road Safety 80

2.5.2 Traffic Management & Optimization 80

2.5.3 Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information 81

2.5.4 Transit & Public Transport 81

2.5.5 Commercial Vehicle Operations 81

2.5.6 Emergency Services & Public Safety 82

2.5.7 Environmental Sustainability 82

2.5.8 Road Weather Management 82

2.5.9 Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications 82

2.5.10 Value-Added Services 83

2.6 V2X Business Models 83

2.6.1 B2C (Business-to-Consumer): Premium Charge for Non-Safety Critical Applications 83

2.6.2 B2B (Business-to-Business): V2X Capabilities for Enterprise Vehicle Fleets, Road Operators & Transportation Agencies 84

2.6.3 B2B2X (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer/Business): Monetization Through Intermediaries 84

2.7 Market Drivers 85

2.7.1 Safety: Towards a Zero-Accident Environment 85

2.7.2 Traffic Efficiency: Minimizing Congestion & Streamlining Traffic Flow 85

2.7.3 Lessening the Environmental Impact of Transportation 86

2.7.4 Facilitating the Adoption of Smart Mobility Applications 86

2.7.5 Enabling Autonomous & Convenient Driving 86

2.7.6 Economic & Societal Benefits 88

2.7.7 Government-Led Efforts to Encourage V2X Adoption 88

2.7.8 Maturation of Enabling Wireless Technologies 88

2.8 Market Barriers 89

2.8.1 Lack of Critical Mass of V2X Equipped Vehicles 89

2.8.2 V2X Mandate Delays & Regulatory Uncertainties 89

2.8.3 The IEEE 802.11p vs. C-V2X Debate 89

2.8.4 Spectrum Sharing & Harmonization 90

2.8.5 Security & Privacy Concerns 90

2.8.6 Technical Complexity of Implementation 91

2.8.7 Business Model Challenges 91

2.8.8 Public Acceptance 91

3 Chapter 3: Key Enabling Technologies for V2X Communications 92

3.1 Legacy DSRC/ITS Technologies 92

3.1.1 CEN DSRC/MDR-DSRC/TTT-DSRC 92

3.1.2 915 MHz/UHF RFID 93

3.1.3 Active DSRC Systems 93

3.1.4 HDR DSRC 93

3.1.5 ITS Spot/ETC 2.0 94

3.1.6 VICS (Vehicle Information and Communications System) 94

3.2 IEEE 802.11p-Based DSRC Systems 95

3.2.1 WAVE (Wireless Access in Vehicular Environment) 95

3.2.2 ITS-G5/C-ITS 96

3.2.3 ITS Connect/ARIB STD-T109 97

3.2.4 Other Variants 98

3.3 C-V2X Technology 99

3.3.1 LTE-V2X 100

3.3.2 5G NR-V2X 100

3.3.3 Interfaces for C-V2X Communications 101

3.3.3.1 PC5/Sidelink for Direct V2V, V2I & V2P Communications 101

3.3.3.1.1 Network-Coordinated Scheduling: PC5/Sidelink Transmission Mode 3 102

3.3.3.1.2 Distributed Scheduling: PC5/Sidelink Transmission Mode 4 103

3.3.3.2 LTE/NR-Uu for V2N Communications 103

3.4 Other Wireless Technologies 104

3.5 Complementary Technologies & Concepts 105

3.5.1 On-Board Sensors & ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) 105

3.5.1.1 Sensing Capabilities for Safety & Awareness 105

3.5.1.2 Enabling Sophisticated ADAS Applications 105

3.5.2 Vehicle Safety Systems 106

3.5.2.1 Active Safety Systems 106

3.5.2.2 Passive Safety & Countermeasures 106

3.5.3 Other In-Vehicle Systems 106

3.5.3.1 HMI (Human Machine Interface)/Display Systems 106

3.5.3.2 Augmented Reality & HUDs (Head-Up-Displays) 106

3.5.4 GNSS & Precise Positioning 107

3.5.4.1 Enabling Lane-Level Accuracy for V2X Applications 107

3.5.5 Big Data & Advanced Analytics 108

3.5.5.1 Streaming & Processing Massive Volumes of V2X-Generated Data 108

3.5.5.2 The Significance of Advanced Analytics 108

3.5.6 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning 109

3.5.6.1 Self-Learning for Complex V2X Applications 109

3.5.6.2 Powering Fully-Autonomous Vehicles 110

3.5.7 Cloud Computing 110

3.5.7.1 Centralized Processing for Delay-Tolerant & Wide-Area Applications 111

3.5.8 Edge Computing 111

3.5.8.1 Delivering Localized Processing Power for Latency-Sensitive V2X Applications 111

3.5.9 Network Slicing 111

3.5.9.1 Flexible Allocation of C-V2X Resources over Mobile Networks 113

4 Chapter 4: V2X Application Scenarios & Use Cases 114

4.1 Road Safety Applications 114

4.1.1 V2V Safety Applications 114

4.1.1.1 Longitudinal Collision Risk Warning 114

4.1.1.1.1 Forward Collision Warning 114

4.1.1.1.2 Frontal/Head-On Collision Warning 115

4.1.1.2 Side Collision Risk Warning 115

4.1.1.3 Intersection Collision Risk Warning 115

4.1.1.4 Emergency Electronic Brake Lights 116

4.1.1.5 Intersection Movement Assistance 116

4.1.1.6 Intersection Priority Management 116

4.1.1.7 Blind Spot Warning 117

4.1.1.8 Lane Change Assistance 117

4.1.1.9 Highway Merge Assistance 117

4.1.1.10 Do Not Pass Warning 118

4.1.1.11 Left/Right Turn Assistance 118

4.1.1.12 Pre-Crash Sensing & Mitigation 118

4.1.1.13 Post-Crash Warning 118

4.1.1.14 Queue Warning 119

4.1.1.15 Slow or Stationary Vehicle Warning 119

4.1.1.16 Vehicle Breakdown Warning 119

4.1.1.17 Control Loss Warning 120

4.1.1.18 Safety System Malfunction Warning 120

4.1.1.19 Wrong Way Driving Warning 120

4.1.1.20 Drowsy or Distracted Driver Warning 120

4.1.1.21 Overtaking Vehicle Warning 121

4.1.1.22 Tailgating Advisory 121

4.1.1.23 Transit Vehicle at Station/Stop Warnings 121

4.1.1.24 Vehicle Turning in Front of a Transit Vehicle Warning 121

4.1.1.25 V2V Situational Awareness 121

4.1.1.26 Decentralized Floating Vehicle Data 122

4.1.1.27 V2V Road Condition & Feature Notification 122

4.1.1.28 V2V Hazardous Location Alert 122

4.1.1.29 Cooperative Glare Reduction 123

4.1.1.30 Virtual Tow 123

4.1.2 V2I Safety Applications 123

4.1.2.1 In-Vehicle Signage, Speed Limits & Safety Information 123

4.1.2.2 Infrastructure-Assisted Collision Risk Warning 124

4.1.2.3 V2I-Based Emergency Brake Alert 124

4.1.2.4 Public Transport & Emergency Vehicle Prioritization 124

4.1.2.5 Intersection Safety & Management 124

4.1.2.6 Red Light Violation Warning 125

4.1.2.7 Railroad Crossing Violation Warning 125

4.1.2.8 Stop Sign Violation Warning 126

4.1.2.9 Stop Sign Movement Assistance 126

4.1.2.10 Blind Merge Warning 126

4.1.2.11 Exit Ramp Deceleration Warning 126

4.1.2.12 Wrong Way Entry Warning 127

4.1.2.13 Work Zone Warning 127

4.1.2.14 Curve Speed Warning 127

4.1.2.15 Reduced Speed Zone Warning 128

4.1.2.16 Lane Closure or Shift Warning 128

4.1.2.17 Restricted Lane Warnings 128

4.1.2.18 Oversize Vehicle Warning 128

4.1.2.19 Low Bridge Warning 129

4.1.2.20 Low Parking Structure Warning 129

4.1.2.21 V2I Situational Awareness 129

4.1.2.22 V2I Road Condition & Feature Notification 129

4.1.2.23 V2I Hazardous & Accident Prone Location Alert 130

4.1.2.24 Dynamic Roadside Lighting 130

4.1.2.25 Adaptive Headlamp Aiming 130

4.1.3 V2P/V2D, V2M & Other Safety Applications 130

4.1.3.1 Pedestrian, Cyclist & Other VRU (Vulnerable Road User) Detection 130

4.1.3.2 VRU Collision Warning 131

4.1.3.3 Pedestrian in Signalized Crosswalk Warning 131

4.1.3.4 Mobile Accessible Pedestrian Signal System 131

4.1.3.5 Transit Pedestrian Indication 132

4.1.3.6 Work Zone Safety Alerts for Maintenance Personnel 132

4.1.3.7 Animal Crossing Warning 132

4.1.3.8 Motorcycle Approach Indication 133

4.1.3.9 Motorcycle Approach Warning 133

4.1.3.10 Slow or Stationary Vehicle Warning for Motorcyclists 134

4.2 Traffic Management & Optimization Applications 134

4.2.1 Traffic Light Optimal Speed Advisory 134

4.2.2 Intelligent Traffic Signal Control 134

4.2.3 Intelligent On-Ramp Metering 135

4.2.4 Traffic Signal Priority for Designated Vehicles 135

4.2.5 V2N-Based Traffic Flow Optimization 135

4.2.6 Adaptive Traffic Jam Avoidance 136

4.2.7 Dynamic Speed Harmonization 136

4.2.8 CACC (Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control) 136

4.2.9 Flexible Lane Allocation & Control 137

4.2.10 ETC (Electronic Toll Collection)/Free-Flow Road Use Charging 137

4.2.11 Zone Access Control for Urban Areas 137

4.2.12 Road & Infrastructure Deterioration Diagnosis 138

4.2.13 Probe Vehicle Data 138

4.2.13.1 Traffic Operations 138

4.2.13.2 Road Network Monitoring, Maintenance & Planning 139

4.2.13.3 Other Transport Agency Applications 139

4.3 Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information Applications 139

4.3.1 Traffic Information & Recommended Itinerary 139

4.3.2 Enhanced Route Guidance and Navigation 140

4.3.3 V2X-Assisted Positioning 140

4.3.4 Point of Interest Notification 140

4.3.5 Fueling Information for Conventional, Electric & Alternative Fuel Vehicles 140

4.3.6 Limited Access Warning & Detour Notification 141

4.3.7 Work Zone Traveler Information 141

4.3.8 Enhanced ATIS (Advanced Traveler Information Systems) 141

4.3.9 Alternative Multi-Modal Transport Information 142

4.3.10 Smart Parking 142

4.3.11 Smart Park & Ride 142

4.4 Transit & Public Transport Applications 143

4.4.1 Dynamic Public Transport Operations 143

4.4.1.1 Real-Time Trip Requests 143

4.4.1.2 Demand-Responsive Scheduling, Dispatching & Routing 143

4.4.2 Transit Signal Priority 144

4.4.3 Intermittent Bus Lanes 144

4.4.4 Protection of Transit Connections 144

4.4.5 Transit Stop Request 145

4.4.6 Enhanced ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) Service 145

4.4.7 Real-Time Ridesharing 145

4.4.8 Queue Management for Taxi Services 145

4.4.9 Route Guidance for the Visually Impaired 146

4.4.10 Mobile Payments for Public Transport 146

4.5 Commercial Vehicle Fleet & Roadside Applications 146

4.5.1 V2I-Based Data Collection for Fleet Management 146

4.5.2 Hazardous Material Cargo Tracking 147

4.5.3 Electronic Work Diaries 147

4.5.4 Freight-Specific Travel Information & Dynamic Routing 147

4.5.5 Drayage Operations Optimization 148

4.5.6 Container/Chassis Security & Operational Monitoring 148

4.5.7 Freight Signal Priority 148

4.5.8 Loading Zone Management 149

4.5.9 Smart Roadside Applications for Commercial Vehicles 149

4.5.10 Wireless Roadside Inspections 149

4.5.11 Smart Truck Parking 150

4.5.12 Intelligent Speed Compliance 150

4.5.13 Heavy Vehicle Road Use Monitoring 150

4.6 Emergency Services & Public Safety Applications 151

4.6.1 Approaching Emergency Vehicle Warning 151

4.6.2 Emergency Vehicle Preemption 151

4.6.3 Emergency Incident Traffic Management 152

4.6.3.1 Incident Scene Pre-Arrival Staging Guidance for Emergency Responders 152

4.6.3.2 Incident Scene Work Zone Alerts for Drivers & Workers 152

4.6.3.3 Emergency Communications & Evacuation 152

4.6.4 Vehicle-Associated Information Sharing for Emergency Response 153

4.6.5 Automatic SOS/Crash Notification Relay 153

4.6.6 Wide-Area Emergency Alerts 153

4.6.7 Disaster-Related Traveler Information Broadcast 154

4.6.8 Stolen Vehicle Notification & Tracking 154

4.6.9 V2X-Assisted Border Management Systems 154

4.7 Environmental Sustainability Applications 155

4.7.1 Eco-Traffic Signal Timing 155

4.7.2 Eco-Traffic Signal Priority 155

4.7.3 Eco-Approach and Departure at Signalized Intersections 155

4.7.4 Eco-Speed Harmonization 156

4.7.5 Eco-Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control 156

4.7.6 Eco-Ramp Metering 156

4.7.7 Eco-Lanes Management 156

4.7.8 Low Emissions Zone Management 157

4.7.9 Dynamic Emissions Pricing 157

4.7.10 Connected Eco-Driving 157

4.7.11 Eco-Traveler Information Dissemination 158

4.7.12 Predictive Eco-Routing 158

4.7.13 Eco-Integrated Corridor Management 158

4.7.14 Road Environment Monitoring 158

4.8 Road Weather Management Applications 159

4.8.1 V2X-Assisted Road Weather Performance Management 159

4.8.2 Real-Time Alerts and Advisories 159

4.8.3 Spot Weather Impact Warning 159

4.8.4 Road Weather Information for Commercial & Emergency Response Vehicles 160

4.8.5 Weather Responsive Traffic Management 160

4.8.6 Enhanced MDSS (Maintenance Decision Support Systems) 161

4.8.7 Monitoring of Road Maintenance Vehicles & Operations 161

4.9 Value Added Services 161

4.9.1 Electronic “Drive-Thru” Payments 161

4.9.2 Wireless Advertising 162

4.9.3 Automatic Vehicle-Based Access Control 162

4.9.4 V2V Instant Messaging 162

4.9.5 V2I & V2V-Assisted Internet Connectivity 162

4.9.6 Media/Map Downloads 163

4.9.7 Vehicle Software Provisioning & Updates 163

4.9.8 Personal Data Synchronization 163

4.9.9 Vehicle Caravan Organization 164

4.9.10 Remote Diagnostics & Maintenance 164

4.9.11 Rental Car Processing 164

4.9.12 Insurance & Financial Services 164

4.9.13 Electric Charging Station Management 165

4.9.14 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging 165

4.9.15 Other Applications 165

4.10 Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications 166

4.10.1 Semi & Fully-Autonomous Driving 166

4.10.2 Cooperative Automated Maneuvering 167

4.10.3 Vehicle Platooning 167

4.10.4 Coordinated Signaling for Autonomous Vehicles & Platoons 168

4.10.5 Real-Time HD Mapping & Autonomous Navigation 168

4.10.6 Extended Sensors for Situational Awareness 169

4.10.7 See-Through Visibility 169

4.10.8 Remote/Tele-Operated Driving 170

4.10.9 Precision Positioning-Assisted Vulnerable Road User Protection 170

4.10.10 Data Uploads for Autonomous Driving Algorithm Tuning 171

4.10.11 Connected Powertrain Optimization 172

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2217786

11 Chapter 11: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations 815

11.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow? 815

11.2 Geographic Outlook: Which Countries Offer the Highest Growth Potential? 816

11.3 Review of V2X Engagements Worldwide 816

11.3.1 North America 816

11.3.1.1 United States 816

11.3.1.2 Canada 817

11.3.2 Asia Pacific 817

11.3.2.1 Japan 817

11.3.2.2 China 818

11.3.2.3 Rest of Asia Pacific 818

11.3.3 Europe 818

11.3.4 Middle East & Africa 819

11.3.5 Latin & Central America 819

11.4 Spectrum: Are There Any Feasible Choices Beyond 5.9 GHz? 819

11.5 Evaluating the Practical Benefits of V2X 820

11.6 The IEEE 802.11p/DSRC vs. C-V2X Debate: Which Technology will Succeed? 820

11.6.1 The Emergence of Two Opposing V2X Technology Camps 820

11.6.2 Is There a Clear Winner? 821

11.6.3 Flexible Approach: Different Technologies in Different Regions 821

11.7 IEEE 802.11bd: Is There a Future Evolution Path for 802.11p? 822

11.8 Can C-V2X Minimize the Cost of Roadside Infrastructure Build-Outs? 822

11.9 Which Applications Are Currently Supported by V2X-Equipped Production Vehicles? 823

11.10 Growing Focus on Motorcycle-Specific V2X Safety Applications 823

11.11 Use of V2V Communications to Support Truck Platooning Systems 824

11.12 Delivering V2X-Type Applications Through Wide-Area Cellular Connectivity 824

11.13 How Can V2X Facilitate Fully Autonomous Driving? 825

11.14 Addressing V2X Security Concerns 825

11.15 Strategic Recommendations 826

11.15.1 Automotive OEMs 826

11.15.2 V2X Technology & Solution Providers 827

11.15.3 Mobile Operators & Cellular Industry Specialists 827

11.15.4 Road Operators & Other Stakeholders 828

12 Chapter 12: Expert Opinion – Interview Transcripts 830

12.1 Cohda Wireless 830

12.2 Foresight Autonomous Holdings 833

12.3 Kapsch TrafficCom 838

12.4 Nokia 846

12.5 NXP Semiconductors 849

12.6 OnBoard Security 857

12.7 Qualcomm 860

12.8 Savari 864

