Dried cherries are fresh cherries which are dehydrated in order to preserve them and increase their shelf life. They may or may not contain added sugar. Dried cherries are also free from artificial preservatives as they are not needed to preserve them. They are however not as nutritious as natural cherries since most of the nutrients in dried cherries is lost in the drying process. Dried cherries are a good source of anti-oxidants and can alleviate inflammation and pain. They contain the compound amygdaline which has the potential to cure some disease of stomach and nervous systems. Due to presence of phenolic acid in dried cherries, they have the properties to fight some forms of cancers. Dried cherries are added to oatmeal, cereals, yogurt, salads, cupcakes, and muffins to enrich the taste of these dishes.

Top Listed Companies in Dried Cherry Market are – BELLA VIVA ORCHARDS, CHERIS GROUP LTD., COUNTRY OVENS, COUNTRY SPOON, FRUIT BLISS, NATURE’S SENSATION, ROSTAA, SERCOM ITALIA, STONERIDGE ORCHARDS, SUNBEAM FOODS.

The global dried cherry market is segmented on the basis of drying technologies, application, nature, distribution channel, and type. On the basis of drying technologies, the dried cherry market is segmented into, freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, hot air drying, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal and snack bars, and others. Based on nature, the global dried cherry market is segmented into, inorganic and organic. On the basis of distribution channel, the dried cherry market is segmented into, direct to consumer/retail and B2B channel. Based on the type the dried cherry market has been segmented into sweet and tart.

