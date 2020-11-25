The global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market, such as IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Gem, Chronicled, iSolve, Hashed Health, Patientory, Factom, Proof.Work, SimplyVital Health, FarmaTrust, Blockpharma, Medicalchain They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Product: Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability, Claims Adjudication and Billing Management, Other Applications

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Application: , Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Other End Users

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare

1.1 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Supply Chain Management

2.5 Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

2.6 Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

2.7 Other Applications 3 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

3.5 Healthcare Payers

3.6 Healthcare Providers

3.7 Other End Users 4 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Blockchain Technology in Healthcare as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market

4.4 Global Top Players Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Microsoft

5.2.1 Microsoft Profile

5.2.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.2.3 Microsoft Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Microsoft Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.3 Guardtime

5.5.1 Guardtime Profile

5.3.2 Guardtime Main Business

5.3.3 Guardtime Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Guardtime Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 PokitDok Recent Developments

5.4 PokitDok

5.4.1 PokitDok Profile

5.4.2 PokitDok Main Business

5.4.3 PokitDok Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 PokitDok Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 PokitDok Recent Developments

5.5 Gem

5.5.1 Gem Profile

5.5.2 Gem Main Business

5.5.3 Gem Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Gem Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Gem Recent Developments

5.6 Chronicled

5.6.1 Chronicled Profile

5.6.2 Chronicled Main Business

5.6.3 Chronicled Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Chronicled Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Chronicled Recent Developments

5.7 iSolve

5.7.1 iSolve Profile

5.7.2 iSolve Main Business

5.7.3 iSolve Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 iSolve Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 iSolve Recent Developments

5.8 Hashed Health

5.8.1 Hashed Health Profile

5.8.2 Hashed Health Main Business

5.8.3 Hashed Health Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hashed Health Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Hashed Health Recent Developments

5.9 Patientory

5.9.1 Patientory Profile

5.9.2 Patientory Main Business

5.9.3 Patientory Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Patientory Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Patientory Recent Developments

5.10 Factom

5.10.1 Factom Profile

5.10.2 Factom Main Business

5.10.3 Factom Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Factom Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Factom Recent Developments

5.11 Proof.Work

5.11.1 Proof.Work Profile

5.11.2 Proof.Work Main Business

5.11.3 Proof.Work Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Proof.Work Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Proof.Work Recent Developments

5.12 SimplyVital Health

5.12.1 SimplyVital Health Profile

5.12.2 SimplyVital Health Main Business

5.12.3 SimplyVital Health Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SimplyVital Health Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 SimplyVital Health Recent Developments

5.13 FarmaTrust

5.13.1 FarmaTrust Profile

5.13.2 FarmaTrust Main Business

5.13.3 FarmaTrust Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 FarmaTrust Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 FarmaTrust Recent Developments

5.14 Blockpharma

5.14.1 Blockpharma Profile

5.14.2 Blockpharma Main Business

5.14.3 Blockpharma Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Blockpharma Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Blockpharma Recent Developments

5.15 Medicalchain

5.15.1 Medicalchain Profile

5.15.2 Medicalchain Main Business

5.15.3 Medicalchain Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Medicalchain Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Medicalchain Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

