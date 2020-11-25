The global Organ-on-a-Chip market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Organ-on-a-Chip market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Organ-on-a-Chip market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Organ-on-a-Chip market, such as Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Organ-on-a-Chip market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Organ-on-a-Chip market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Organ-on-a-Chip market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Organ-on-a-Chip industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Organ-on-a-Chip market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Organ-on-a-Chip market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Organ-on-a-Chip market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Organ-on-a-Chip market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Product: Liver-on-a-chip, Kidney-on-a-chip, Lung-on-a-chip, Heart-on-a-chip, Intestine-on-a-chip, Brain-on-a-chip, Other Organs

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Application: , Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, Other End Users

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Organ-on-a-Chip market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Organ-on-a-Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Organ-on-a-Chip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Organ-on-a-Chip market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Organ-on-a-Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organ-on-a-Chip market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Organ-on-a-Chip

1.1 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Overview

1.1.1 Organ-on-a-Chip Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Liver-on-a-chip

2.5 Kidney-on-a-chip

2.6 Lung-on-a-chip

2.7 Heart-on-a-chip

2.8 Intestine-on-a-chip

2.9 Brain-on-a-chip

2.10 Other Organs 3 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.5 Academic and Research Institutes

3.6 Cosmetics Industry

3.7 Other End Users 4 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Organ-on-a-Chip as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organ-on-a-Chip Market

4.4 Global Top Players Organ-on-a-Chip Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Organ-on-a-Chip Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Emulate

5.1.1 Emulate Profile

5.1.2 Emulate Main Business

5.1.3 Emulate Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Emulate Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Emulate Recent Developments

5.2 TissUse

5.2.1 TissUse Profile

5.2.2 TissUse Main Business

5.2.3 TissUse Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 TissUse Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 TissUse Recent Developments

5.3 Hesperos

5.5.1 Hesperos Profile

5.3.2 Hesperos Main Business

5.3.3 Hesperos Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Hesperos Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Developments

5.4 CN Bio Innovations

5.4.1 CN Bio Innovations Profile

5.4.2 CN Bio Innovations Main Business

5.4.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 CN Bio Innovations Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Developments

5.5 Tara Biosystems

5.5.1 Tara Biosystems Profile

5.5.2 Tara Biosystems Main Business

5.5.3 Tara Biosystems Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tara Biosystems Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Tara Biosystems Recent Developments

5.6 Draper Laboratory

5.6.1 Draper Laboratory Profile

5.6.2 Draper Laboratory Main Business

5.6.3 Draper Laboratory Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Draper Laboratory Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Draper Laboratory Recent Developments

5.7 Mimetas

5.7.1 Mimetas Profile

5.7.2 Mimetas Main Business

5.7.3 Mimetas Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mimetas Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Mimetas Recent Developments

5.8 Nortis

5.8.1 Nortis Profile

5.8.2 Nortis Main Business

5.8.3 Nortis Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Nortis Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Nortis Recent Developments

5.9 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

5.9.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Profile

5.9.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Main Business

5.9.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Developments

5.10 Kirkstall

5.10.1 Kirkstall Profile

5.10.2 Kirkstall Main Business

5.10.3 Kirkstall Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kirkstall Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Kirkstall Recent Developments

5.11 Cherry Biotech SAS

5.11.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Profile

5.11.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Main Business

5.11.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cherry Biotech SAS Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Developments

5.12 Else Kooi Laboratory

5.12.1 Else Kooi Laboratory Profile

5.12.2 Else Kooi Laboratory Main Business

5.12.3 Else Kooi Laboratory Organ-on-a-Chip Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Else Kooi Laboratory Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Else Kooi Laboratory Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

