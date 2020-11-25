Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Market: Introduction

The automotive collapsible steering column is a mechanism having two interlocking shafts that collapse in a telescopic manner when compressed. This mechanism plays a crucial role while experiencing a strong impact; without the collapsible mechanism, the steering column can often impale the driver. As a result, collapsible steering columns are witnessing rapid adoption in automotive vehicles. Due to this mechanism during the occurrence of the crash, the steering column tends to absorb maximum part of the energy which is received at the front of the vehicle. This aids to prevent the energy of the impact from being transfer wholly to the driver. Before the introduction of this mechanism, the steering column often turned fatal as it used to bump in the body of the driver. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), if all road vehicles applies collapsible steering columns, 1,300 fatalities and 23,000 non-fatal injuries could be avoided every year. So for the prominent safety of the driver the collapsible steering column design is implemented in the vehicles world wide. Proportionally the global market for the automotive collapsible steering is expected to grow at significant pace in near future.

Reducing engine compartment space, introduction of mid-size and small passenger vehicles with enhanced cabin space necessitated innovations regarding cabin comfort and seating features. Collapsible steering column is one such innovation which often marketed as a unique selling proposition by most of the automakers across the globe.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17152

Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Market: Dynamics

One of the key drivers for collapsible steering column market is increasing concerns regarding mitigation of impact of collision in the event of collision. Growing number of vehicles on the road is leading to the occurrence of traffic congestion and leading to increasing probability of accidents in which front collisions occurs more often. Hence the driver is more vulnerable in case of accidents.

Collapsible steering column has certain application and is quite popular among all categories of vehicles. Not only does the collapsible steering column protects the driver from the impact of collision but it also provides comfortable arrangement for the senior citizens and physically challenged persons. When the steering column is collapsed it creates more space for the driver to get in and out of the vehicle providing convenience to the persons who need extra space.

Various government regulations with respect to increased safety solution in the automotive market is one of the key drivers of automotive collapsible steering column market.

For better handling of the vehicle automotive industry came up with the concept of Multi-axle dynamic steering system. In addition, the concept of foldable steering wheel is also growing at a speedy rate.

Continuous growing competition in the automotive industry in terms of quality, cost, performance and size of the product will be the challenge for the manufacturers to produce their product most prominently. Increasing cost pressure on automotive OEMs will also be a challenge to be tackled.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/17152

Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Market: Segmentation

Automotive Collapsible Steering Column market can be segmented by vehicle type

By Vehicle type the automotive Collapsible Steering Column market can be segmented into: Passenger cars Commercial cars



Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive collapsible steering column market is expected to grow owing to its necessary safety and comfort features across the globe. Asia Pacific, owing to its expanding automotive sector is slated to witness substantial growth in the automotive collapsible steering column market during the forecast period. High demand and consequently, high production of vehicles has been observed in countries, such as China and India, which in turn is creating a potential growth opportunity for the collapsible steering column market. Asia Pacific

You Can Request TOC Here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/17152

Automotive Collapsible Steering Column Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive collapsible steering column market identified across the value chain include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nexteer Automotive

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co.

Pailton Engineering

JTEKT Corporation

NSK Ltd.

Coram Group

Sweet Manufacturing, Inc.

Douglas Autotech Corporation

ABOUT US:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

For Further Information about Automotive Market – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

CONTACT:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway

7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007, United States,

USA – Canada Toll Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com