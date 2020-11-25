Global Curcumin Market has valued US$ 52.45 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 104.19 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Curcumin market is segmented into by Application & by Region. Based on the application market is divided into Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing consumer recognition towards health benefits of curcumin and growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements are the major factors that drive the global curcumin market. Drivers of the market is the clinical utility of curcumin extract and growing product perforation in the European market. Restrain of the market are formulation challenges in curcumin product. Presence of cheaper synthetic food product. The opportunity that rising application scope in the cosmetic & pharmaceutical industry.

Based on application, Increase in the scope of its apply pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry is expected to boost the growth of the curcumin market during the forecast period. Need in food applications has also witnessed a surge in terms of correct volume on account of growing demand for natural coloring and flavoring substances.

Pharmaceutical industries are actively trying to formulate curcumin-based medicines in the form of powder, capsules, and syrups for treatment of numerous diseases and health problems such as, treating sprains, arthritis, liver problems, diabetes, gastric problems, Alzheimer, and migraine.

In terms of region, North America was the largest regional curcumin market. Increasing demand for applications in cosmetic preparations is expected to fuel the market.

Asia-Pacific region is an emerging area for the market, owing to the growing demand from cosmetics skincare manufacturers whose herbal and natural ingredients are gaining fast penetration and are among the prominent ingredients used is curcumin.

Key player operates the market is, Synthite Industries, SV Agrofood, Herboveda India, Konark Herbalsm, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, Arjuna Natural Extracts, Biomax Life Sciences, BioThrive Sciences, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, Phyo life Sciences, Cepham Inc, Amoretti, Todd Botanical Therapeutics, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Sabinsa Corporation, Verdure Sciences Inc., Sanat Products Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, The Synergy Company, Vitamaze GmbH.

