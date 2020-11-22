“
The report titled Global Antiperspirant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antiperspirant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antiperspirant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antiperspirant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antiperspirant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antiperspirant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antiperspirant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antiperspirant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antiperspirant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antiperspirant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antiperspirant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antiperspirant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Unilever, Amway, Beiersdorf, Mentholatum, Coty, FA, AVON, Jahwa, Gialen
Market Segmentation by Product: Spray Type Antiperspirants
Walk Bead Antiperspirants
Market Segmentation by Application: Men
Women
The Antiperspirant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antiperspirant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antiperspirant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Antiperspirant market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antiperspirant industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Antiperspirant market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Antiperspirant market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antiperspirant market?
Table of Contents:
1 Antiperspirant Market Overview
1.1 Antiperspirant Product Overview
1.2 Antiperspirant Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Spray Type Antiperspirants
1.2.2 Walk Bead Antiperspirants
1.3 Global Antiperspirant Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Antiperspirant Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Antiperspirant Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Antiperspirant Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Antiperspirant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Antiperspirant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Antiperspirant Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Antiperspirant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Antiperspirant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Antiperspirant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Antiperspirant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Antiperspirant Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Antiperspirant Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Antiperspirant Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Antiperspirant Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antiperspirant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Antiperspirant Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Antiperspirant Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antiperspirant Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antiperspirant as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antiperspirant Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Antiperspirant Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Antiperspirant by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Antiperspirant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Antiperspirant Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Antiperspirant Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Antiperspirant by Application
4.1 Antiperspirant Segment by Application
4.1.1 Men
4.1.2 Women
4.2 Global Antiperspirant Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Antiperspirant Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Antiperspirant Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Antiperspirant Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Antiperspirant by Application
4.5.2 Europe Antiperspirant by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Antiperspirant by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant by Application
5 North America Antiperspirant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Antiperspirant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Antiperspirant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antiperspirant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antiperspirant Business
10.1 Unilever
10.1.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.1.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Unilever Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Unilever Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.1.5 Unilever Recent Developments
10.2 Amway
10.2.1 Amway Corporation Information
10.2.2 Amway Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Amway Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Unilever Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.2.5 Amway Recent Developments
10.3 Beiersdorf
10.3.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
10.3.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Beiersdorf Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Beiersdorf Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.3.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments
10.4 Mentholatum
10.4.1 Mentholatum Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mentholatum Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Mentholatum Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Mentholatum Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.4.5 Mentholatum Recent Developments
10.5 Coty
10.5.1 Coty Corporation Information
10.5.2 Coty Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Coty Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Coty Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.5.5 Coty Recent Developments
10.6 FA
10.6.1 FA Corporation Information
10.6.2 FA Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 FA Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 FA Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.6.5 FA Recent Developments
10.7 AVON
10.7.1 AVON Corporation Information
10.7.2 AVON Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 AVON Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 AVON Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.7.5 AVON Recent Developments
10.8 Jahwa
10.8.1 Jahwa Corporation Information
10.8.2 Jahwa Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Jahwa Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Jahwa Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.8.5 Jahwa Recent Developments
10.9 Gialen
10.9.1 Gialen Corporation Information
10.9.2 Gialen Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Gialen Antiperspirant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Gialen Antiperspirant Products Offered
10.9.5 Gialen Recent Developments
11 Antiperspirant Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Antiperspirant Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Antiperspirant Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Antiperspirant Industry Trends
11.4.2 Antiperspirant Market Drivers
11.4.3 Antiperspirant Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
