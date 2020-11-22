“
The report titled Global Casual Sportswear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Casual Sportswear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Casual Sportswear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Casual Sportswear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Casual Sportswear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Casual Sportswear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1591919/global-casual-sportswear-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casual Sportswear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casual Sportswear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casual Sportswear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casual Sportswear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casual Sportswear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casual Sportswear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, ASICS, Patagonia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, Burton, Volcom, Montbell, Obermeyer
Market Segmentation by Product: Hats
Upper Garment
Under Clothing
Skirts
Market Segmentation by Application: Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
The Casual Sportswear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casual Sportswear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casual Sportswear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Casual Sportswear market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casual Sportswear industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Casual Sportswear market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Casual Sportswear market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casual Sportswear market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1591919/global-casual-sportswear-market
Table of Contents:
1 Casual Sportswear Market Overview
1.1 Casual Sportswear Product Overview
1.2 Casual Sportswear Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hats
1.2.2 Upper Garment
1.2.3 Under Clothing
1.2.4 Skirts
1.3 Global Casual Sportswear Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Casual Sportswear Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Casual Sportswear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Casual Sportswear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Casual Sportswear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Casual Sportswear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Casual Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Casual Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Casual Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Casual Sportswear Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Casual Sportswear Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Casual Sportswear Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Casual Sportswear Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Sportswear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Casual Sportswear Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Casual Sportswear Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Sportswear Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Casual Sportswear as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Sportswear Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Casual Sportswear Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Casual Sportswear by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Casual Sportswear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Casual Sportswear Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Casual Sportswear Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Casual Sportswear by Application
4.1 Casual Sportswear Segment by Application
4.1.1 Professional Athletic
4.1.2 Amateur Sport
4.2 Global Casual Sportswear Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Casual Sportswear Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Casual Sportswear Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Casual Sportswear Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Casual Sportswear by Application
4.5.2 Europe Casual Sportswear by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Casual Sportswear by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear by Application
5 North America Casual Sportswear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Casual Sportswear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Casual Sportswear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casual Sportswear Business
10.1 Nike
10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Nike Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Nike Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.1.5 Nike Recent Developments
10.2 Adidas
10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Adidas Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Nike Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments
10.3 UNDER ARMOUR
10.3.1 UNDER ARMOUR Corporation Information
10.3.2 UNDER ARMOUR Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 UNDER ARMOUR Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 UNDER ARMOUR Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.3.5 UNDER ARMOUR Recent Developments
10.4 Puma
10.4.1 Puma Corporation Information
10.4.2 Puma Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Puma Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Puma Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.4.5 Puma Recent Developments
10.5 Columbia
10.5.1 Columbia Corporation Information
10.5.2 Columbia Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Columbia Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Columbia Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.5.5 Columbia Recent Developments
10.6 ASICS
10.6.1 ASICS Corporation Information
10.6.2 ASICS Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 ASICS Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 ASICS Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.6.5 ASICS Recent Developments
10.7 Patagonia
10.7.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
10.7.2 Patagonia Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Patagonia Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Patagonia Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.7.5 Patagonia Recent Developments
10.8 Marmot
10.8.1 Marmot Corporation Information
10.8.2 Marmot Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Marmot Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Marmot Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.8.5 Marmot Recent Developments
10.9 THE NORTH FACE
10.9.1 THE NORTH FACE Corporation Information
10.9.2 THE NORTH FACE Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 THE NORTH FACE Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 THE NORTH FACE Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.9.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Developments
10.10 Burton
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Casual Sportswear Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Burton Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Burton Recent Developments
10.11 Volcom
10.11.1 Volcom Corporation Information
10.11.2 Volcom Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Volcom Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Volcom Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.11.5 Volcom Recent Developments
10.12 Montbell
10.12.1 Montbell Corporation Information
10.12.2 Montbell Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Montbell Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Montbell Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.12.5 Montbell Recent Developments
10.13 Obermeyer
10.13.1 Obermeyer Corporation Information
10.13.2 Obermeyer Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Obermeyer Casual Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Obermeyer Casual Sportswear Products Offered
10.13.5 Obermeyer Recent Developments
11 Casual Sportswear Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Casual Sportswear Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Casual Sportswear Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Casual Sportswear Industry Trends
11.4.2 Casual Sportswear Market Drivers
11.4.3 Casual Sportswear Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”