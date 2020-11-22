“

The report titled Global Backpacks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Backpacks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Backpacks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Backpacks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Backpacks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Backpacks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Backpacks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Backpacks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Backpacks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Backpacks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Backpacks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Backpacks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arc’teryx Equipment, Kelty, Marmot Mountain, Mountain Hardwear, Sierra Designs, AMG Group, Deuter Sports, Gelert, Gregory Mountain Products, High Sierra, Osprey Packs, The North Face, Wildcraft, Nike, Adidas

Market Segmentation by Product: 15-35 Liters Capacity

36-60 Liters Capacity

Above 60 Liters Capacity



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women



The Backpacks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Backpacks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Backpacks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Backpacks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Backpacks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Backpacks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Backpacks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Backpacks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Backpacks Market Overview

1.1 Backpacks Product Overview

1.2 Backpacks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 15-35 Liters Capacity

1.2.2 36-60 Liters Capacity

1.2.3 Above 60 Liters Capacity

1.3 Global Backpacks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Backpacks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Backpacks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Backpacks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Backpacks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Backpacks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Backpacks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Backpacks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Backpacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Backpacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Backpacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Backpacks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Backpacks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Backpacks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Backpacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Backpacks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Backpacks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Backpacks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Backpacks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Backpacks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Backpacks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Backpacks Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Backpacks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Backpacks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Backpacks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Backpacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Backpacks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Backpacks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Backpacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Backpacks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Backpacks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Backpacks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Backpacks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Backpacks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Backpacks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Backpacks by Application

4.1 Backpacks Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men

4.1.2 Women

4.2 Global Backpacks Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Backpacks Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Backpacks Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Backpacks Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Backpacks by Application

4.5.2 Europe Backpacks by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Backpacks by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Backpacks by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Backpacks by Application

5 North America Backpacks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 United States Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.3 Mexico Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Backpacks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 UK Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Indonesia Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Thailand Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Malaysia Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Philippines Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Vietnam Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Backpacks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Brazil Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 GCC Countries Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 Egypt Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.4 South Africa Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Backpacks Business

10.1 Arc’teryx Equipment

10.1.1 Arc’teryx Equipment Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arc’teryx Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Arc’teryx Equipment Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Arc’teryx Equipment Backpacks Products Offered

10.1.5 Arc’teryx Equipment Recent Development

10.2 Kelty

10.2.1 Kelty Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kelty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kelty Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Arc’teryx Equipment Backpacks Products Offered

10.2.5 Kelty Recent Development

10.3 Marmot Mountain

10.3.1 Marmot Mountain Corporation Information

10.3.2 Marmot Mountain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Marmot Mountain Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Marmot Mountain Backpacks Products Offered

10.3.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Development

10.4 Mountain Hardwear

10.4.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mountain Hardwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mountain Hardwear Backpacks Products Offered

10.4.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

10.5 Sierra Designs

10.5.1 Sierra Designs Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sierra Designs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sierra Designs Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sierra Designs Backpacks Products Offered

10.5.5 Sierra Designs Recent Development

10.6 AMG Group

10.6.1 AMG Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 AMG Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AMG Group Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AMG Group Backpacks Products Offered

10.6.5 AMG Group Recent Development

10.7 Deuter Sports

10.7.1 Deuter Sports Corporation Information

10.7.2 Deuter Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Deuter Sports Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Deuter Sports Backpacks Products Offered

10.7.5 Deuter Sports Recent Development

10.8 Gelert

10.8.1 Gelert Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gelert Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Gelert Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Gelert Backpacks Products Offered

10.8.5 Gelert Recent Development

10.9 Gregory Mountain Products

10.9.1 Gregory Mountain Products Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gregory Mountain Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gregory Mountain Products Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gregory Mountain Products Backpacks Products Offered

10.9.5 Gregory Mountain Products Recent Development

10.10 High Sierra

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Backpacks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 High Sierra Backpacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 High Sierra Recent Development

10.11 Osprey Packs

10.11.1 Osprey Packs Corporation Information

10.11.2 Osprey Packs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Osprey Packs Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Osprey Packs Backpacks Products Offered

10.11.5 Osprey Packs Recent Development

10.12 The North Face

10.12.1 The North Face Corporation Information

10.12.2 The North Face Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 The North Face Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 The North Face Backpacks Products Offered

10.12.5 The North Face Recent Development

10.13 Wildcraft

10.13.1 Wildcraft Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wildcraft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wildcraft Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wildcraft Backpacks Products Offered

10.13.5 Wildcraft Recent Development

10.14 Nike

10.14.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Nike Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nike Backpacks Products Offered

10.14.5 Nike Recent Development

10.15 Adidas

10.15.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.15.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Adidas Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Adidas Backpacks Products Offered

10.15.5 Adidas Recent Development

11 Backpacks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Backpacks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Backpacks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

