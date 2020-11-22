The global Rotary Gripper Module market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Rotary Gripper Module market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Rotary Gripper Module market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Rotary Gripper Module market, such as Effecto Group S.P.A., Festo Corporation, Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH, PHD, INC., Project Automation & Engineering GmbH, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, ZIMMER GROUP, … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Rotary Gripper Module market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Rotary Gripper Module market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Rotary Gripper Module market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Rotary Gripper Module industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Rotary Gripper Module market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Rotary Gripper Module market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Rotary Gripper Module market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Rotary Gripper Module market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Rotary Gripper Module Market by Product: Parallel, Angular

Global Rotary Gripper Module Market by Application: For Assemblies, For Clean Rooms, For Work Piece Handling, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Rotary Gripper Module market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Rotary Gripper Module Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Gripper Module market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Rotary Gripper Module industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Gripper Module market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Gripper Module market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Gripper Module market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Rotary Gripper Module Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Rotary Gripper Module Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Parallel

1.4.3 Angular 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 For Assemblies

1.5.3 For Clean Rooms

1.5.4 For Work Piece Handling

1.5.5 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Rotary Gripper Module Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Rotary Gripper Module Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Rotary Gripper Module Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Gripper Module Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Rotary Gripper Module Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Rotary Gripper Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rotary Gripper Module Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rotary Gripper Module Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Gripper Module Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rotary Gripper Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rotary Gripper Module Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rotary Gripper Module Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Rotary Gripper Module Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rotary Gripper Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Gripper Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Rotary Gripper Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Rotary Gripper Module Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Rotary Gripper Module Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Rotary Gripper Module Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Rotary Gripper Module Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Rotary Gripper Module Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Rotary Gripper Module Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Rotary Gripper Module Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Rotary Gripper Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Rotary Gripper Module Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Rotary Gripper Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Rotary Gripper Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Rotary Gripper Module Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Rotary Gripper Module Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Rotary Gripper Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Rotary Gripper Module Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Rotary Gripper Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Rotary Gripper Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Rotary Gripper Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Rotary Gripper Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Rotary Gripper Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Rotary Gripper Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Rotary Gripper Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Rotary Gripper Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Gripper Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Gripper Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Rotary Gripper Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Rotary Gripper Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Gripper Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Gripper Module Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Gripper Module Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Gripper Module Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Effecto Group S.P.A.

12.1.1 Effecto Group S.P.A. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Effecto Group S.P.A. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Effecto Group S.P.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Effecto Group S.P.A. Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

12.1.5 Effecto Group S.P.A. Recent Development 12.2 Festo Corporation

12.2.1 Festo Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Festo Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Festo Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Festo Corporation Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

12.2.5 Festo Corporation Recent Development 12.3 Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH

12.3.1 Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

12.3.5 Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH Recent Development 12.4 PHD, INC.

12.4.1 PHD, INC. Corporation Information

12.4.2 PHD, INC. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PHD, INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PHD, INC. Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

12.4.5 PHD, INC. Recent Development 12.5 Project Automation & Engineering GmbH

12.5.1 Project Automation & Engineering GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Project Automation & Engineering GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Project Automation & Engineering GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Project Automation & Engineering GmbH Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

12.5.5 Project Automation & Engineering GmbH Recent Development 12.6 SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1 SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.6.2 SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

12.6.5 SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development 12.7 ZIMMER GROUP

12.7.1 ZIMMER GROUP Corporation Information

12.7.2 ZIMMER GROUP Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ZIMMER GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ZIMMER GROUP Rotary Gripper Module Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

