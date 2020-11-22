The global 2D LiDAR Sensors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market, such as SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, NHKtech, HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS, Innoviz Technologies, Terabee, LeddarTech, … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global 2D LiDAR Sensors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market by Product: 270 ° Scanning Angle Sensor, 360 ° Scanning Angle Sensor

Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market by Application: Robotic Technologies, Security and Surveillance, Industrial Automation, Logistics, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 2D LiDAR Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the 2D LiDAR Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 2D LiDAR Sensors Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 270 ° Scanning Angle Sensor

1.4.3 360 ° Scanning Angle Sensor 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Robotic Technologies

1.5.3 Security and Surveillance

1.5.4 Industrial Automation

1.5.5 Logistics

1.5.6 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 2D LiDAR Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 2D LiDAR Sensors Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top 2D LiDAR Sensors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top 2D LiDAR Sensors Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 SICK AG

12.1.1 SICK AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 SICK AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SICK AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SICK AG 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 SICK AG Recent Development 12.2 Pepperl+Fuchs

12.2.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pepperl+Fuchs Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pepperl+Fuchs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Pepperl+Fuchs 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Recent Development 12.3 NHKtech

12.3.1 NHKtech Corporation Information

12.3.2 NHKtech Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NHKtech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NHKtech 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 NHKtech Recent Development 12.4 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS

12.4.1 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Corporation Information

12.4.2 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Recent Development 12.5 Innoviz Technologies

12.5.1 Innoviz Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Innoviz Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Innoviz Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Innoviz Technologies 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 Innoviz Technologies Recent Development 12.6 Terabee

12.6.1 Terabee Corporation Information

12.6.2 Terabee Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Terabee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Terabee 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Terabee Recent Development 12.7 LeddarTech

12.7.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

12.7.2 LeddarTech Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LeddarTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LeddarTech 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

