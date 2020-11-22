The global Grid-connected Microgrid market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Grid-connected Microgrid market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Grid-connected Microgrid market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Grid-connected Microgrid market, such as ABB, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, HOMER Energy LLC, Power Analytics Corporation They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Grid-connected Microgrid market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Grid-connected Microgrid market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Grid-connected Microgrid market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Grid-connected Microgrid industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Grid-connected Microgrid market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Grid-connected Microgrid market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Grid-connected Microgrid market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Grid-connected Microgrid market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market by Product: , AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, Hybrid Microgrid Grid-connected Microgrid

Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market by Application: , Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, Healthcare

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Grid-connected Microgrid market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grid-connected Microgrid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Grid-connected Microgrid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grid-connected Microgrid market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grid-connected Microgrid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grid-connected Microgrid market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 AC Microgrid

1.2.3 DC Microgrid

1.2.4 Hybrid Microgrid 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial and Industrial

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Healthcare 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Grid-connected Microgrid Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Grid-connected Microgrid Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Grid-connected Microgrid Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Grid-connected Microgrid Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Grid-connected Microgrid Revenue 3.4 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grid-connected Microgrid Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Grid-connected Microgrid Area Served 3.6 Key Players Grid-connected Microgrid Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Grid-connected Microgrid Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Grid-connected Microgrid Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Grid-connected Microgrid Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Grid-connected Microgrid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Grid-connected Microgrid Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 ABB

11.1.1 ABB Company Details

11.1.2 ABB Business Overview

11.1.3 ABB Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.1.4 ABB Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 ABB Recent Development 11.2 General Electric Company

11.2.1 General Electric Company Company Details

11.2.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

11.2.3 General Electric Company Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.2.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development 11.3 Siemens AG

11.3.1 Siemens AG Company Details

11.3.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

11.3.3 Siemens AG Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.3.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development 11.4 Eaton Corporation

11.4.1 Eaton Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Eaton Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Eaton Corporation Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.4.4 Eaton Corporation Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development 11.5 Schneider Electric

11.5.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.5.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.5.3 Schneider Electric Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.5.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development 11.6 Honeywell International

11.6.1 Honeywell International Company Details

11.6.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

11.6.3 Honeywell International Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.6.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Honeywell International Recent Development 11.7 HOMER Energy LLC

11.7.1 HOMER Energy LLC Company Details

11.7.2 HOMER Energy LLC Business Overview

11.7.3 HOMER Energy LLC Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.7.4 HOMER Energy LLC Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 HOMER Energy LLC Recent Development 11.8 Power Analytics Corporation

11.8.1 Power Analytics Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Power Analytics Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Power Analytics Corporation Grid-connected Microgrid Introduction

11.8.4 Power Analytics Corporation Revenue in Grid-connected Microgrid Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Power Analytics Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

