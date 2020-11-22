The global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market, such as Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken, Sprig, Phivida Holdings, Love Hemp Water, HYBT, Alkaline Water Company, Molson Coors Brewing They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market by Product: Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market by Application: Offline Channel, Online Channel

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis-Infused Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis-Infused Beverage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alcoholic Beverages

1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline Channel

1.5.3 Online Channel 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis-Infused Beverage Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Cannabis-Infused Beverage Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Cannabis-Infused Beverage Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

12.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development 12.2 American Premium Water

12.2.1 American Premium Water Corporation Information

12.2.2 American Premium Water Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 American Premium Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 American Premium Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.2.5 American Premium Water Recent Development 12.3 Heineken

12.3.1 Heineken Corporation Information

12.3.2 Heineken Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Heineken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Heineken Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.3.5 Heineken Recent Development 12.4 Sprig

12.4.1 Sprig Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sprig Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sprig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sprig Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.4.5 Sprig Recent Development 12.5 Phivida Holdings

12.5.1 Phivida Holdings Corporation Information

12.5.2 Phivida Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Phivida Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Phivida Holdings Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.5.5 Phivida Holdings Recent Development 12.6 Love Hemp Water

12.6.1 Love Hemp Water Corporation Information

12.6.2 Love Hemp Water Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Love Hemp Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Love Hemp Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.6.5 Love Hemp Water Recent Development 12.7 HYBT

12.7.1 HYBT Corporation Information

12.7.2 HYBT Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HYBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 HYBT Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.7.5 HYBT Recent Development 12.8 Alkaline Water Company

12.8.1 Alkaline Water Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alkaline Water Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Alkaline Water Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Alkaline Water Company Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.8.5 Alkaline Water Company Recent Development 12.9 Molson Coors Brewing

12.9.1 Molson Coors Brewing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Molson Coors Brewing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Molson Coors Brewing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Molson Coors Brewing Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

