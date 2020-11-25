The Global Development to Operations (DevOps) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

CA Technologies, IBM, Atlassian, Micro Focus, Puppet, Red Hat, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle

The global Development to Operations (DevOps) market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to applications running in the dynamic IT environment. DevOps tools and solutions address a variety of inefficiencies faced across the software development lifecycle. DevOps help enhance collaborations between development, operations, and quality assurance teams to facilitate continuous integration, testing, and delivery of software. DevOps-ready tools are witnessing a high demand as they help support the DevOps characteristics and facilitate organizations to reduce coding errors. DevOps tools also help enhance the efficiency of operational processes

Key companies in the market are focused on offering advanced services to enterprises, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. Industry players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with other firms for particular technologies, and new product development

Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Application (Financial Advice and Management, Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management, Wealth Management, Personal Banking), End-User (Banks, Small and Medium Business Enterprise, Large Business Enterprise, Personal Purpose, Others), Deployment (On-Premises, Web-Based, Cloud-Based)

Market Trends:

Growing Need for Continuous and Fast Application Delivery

Increasing Focus on Reducing CAPEX and OPEX

Market Drivers:

The Increasing Digitization of Enterprises to Automate Business Processes

The Rising Adoption of Cloud Technologies

Growing Adoption of Agile Frameworks and Need for Better Collaboration between IT teams to Enhance operational Efficiency

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

