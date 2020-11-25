The Global Digital Insurance Platform Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Oracle , SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, TCS, Pegasystems , Appian, Mindtree, Cognizant , DXC Technology , Infosys , Prima Solutions , Fineos , Bolt Solutions

Digital Insurance Platform has been designed to enable digital insurance innovation â€“ providing rapid development and the launch of new products into the market on a low-cost, high business-benefit basis, Flexible, seamlessly integrated, channel-neutral, on-demand and comprehensive. The solution is a change to the historic approach where software vendors build the functionality required into standalone software products. The digital insurance platform offers several advantages such as reduces time to market, gain control of all decisions, and beat competition to new markets, among others. The platform is widely used by insurance companies, third-party administrators and brokers, and aggregators.

Digital Insurance Platform Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Application (Automotive and transportation, Business and enterprise, Home and commercial buildings, Life and health, Consumer electronics and industrial machines, Travel), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), End-user (Insurance companies, Third-party administrators and brokers, Aggregators), Component (Tools, Services {Managed services, Professional services})

Market Trends:

Digital Channels Will Replace and Augment Physical Channels

The Rise of Technologies like Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Market Drivers:

Shift of Insurersâ€™ Focus from Product-Based to Customer-Centric Strategies

Increased Awareness among Insurers about Digital Channels Fueling the Market Growth

Growing Adoption of IoT Products

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

