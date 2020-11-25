The Global IoT in Manufacturing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Cisco Systems, PTC, General Electric, IBM, SAP, Zebra Technologies, Bosch, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Huawei, Microsoft, Wind River

Internet of Things (IoT) has combined hardware and software with the Internet to form a more technically-driven environment. IoT in manufacturing supports the monitoring of production lines initial from the refining process to the packaging of final products. The manufacturers are widely using tracked analytics data using various connected devices to analyze procedures and recognize optimization potentials. The use of IoT in manufacturing equipment has enabled to have condition-based maintenance alerts. The IoT enabled machinery are able to transmit the operational information to the partners like OEMs and to field engineers. This offers the advantage of process automation and optimization.

In IoT in manufacturing market, it has been observed that most of the companies are upgrading or introducing innovative products and services. The growing adoption of industry 4.0 is creating new opportunities for IoT in manufacturing providers. They rely on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, geographical expansion, technological innovation and sourcing strategies to enhance their market share.

IoT in Manufacturing Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, Business Communication), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Others), Platforms (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of the Cloud

Convergence in Operational Technology and Information Technology

Market Drivers:

Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– IoT in Manufacturing Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-IoT in Manufacturing Market Competition

-IoT in Manufacturing Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the IoT in Manufacturing Market have also been included in the study.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IoT in Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global IoT in Manufacturing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global IoT in Manufacturing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global IoT in Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global IoT in Manufacturing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

