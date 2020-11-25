The Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

PlayCore, Proludic, The Great Outdoor Gym Company,Wicksteed Leisure, Xccent Fitness, PlayPower, Kompan, Inc, Childforms

Outdoor gym equipment refers to the equipment specially designed for open spaces that may be public or private. These products help people exercise and train in the open for free. They are similar to indoor gym equipment and provide the same benefits. There has been a significant rise in the number of people joining fitness centers with a figure stood up to 62 million in the United States alone in 2018, the future for gym equipment looks promising. An increasing number of people getting motivated to join fitness centers, which will fuel the use of outdoor gym equipment as governments of many countries have started setting up outdoor gyms for the public. This, in turn, will propel the market growth.

The outdoor gym equipment market is highly fragmented with multiple players occupying the market share. Manufacturers are involved in several product launches and acquisition.

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Application (Public outdoor establishments, Private outdoor establishments), Facilities (Strength Training, Simple fitness or Resistance Training)

Market Trends:

Adoption of Strategic Wellness Initiatives by the Governments and Non-profit Organizations

Rising Number of Health Related Programs

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Related to Benefits of Healthy Lifestyle

Growing Preference for Workout among Youths and Geriatric Population

Hectic Work Schedule and rising Health Problems like Diabetes & Obesity

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Competition

-Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Outdoor Gym Equipment Market have also been included in the study.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

