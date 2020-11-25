Cheshire Media

Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2020-2024-North America Leads Globally On Capacity Additions And Capital Expenditure Outlook

Nov 25, 2020 ,

Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 53 percent during the outlook period (2020-2024), from 32,210 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) in 2020 to 49,440 ktpa by 2024 from active, planned, and announced projects. Among regions, North America is expected to have the highest capacity additions from new-build (planned and announced projects) and expansion projects globally during the outlook period with 7,270 ktpa by 2024. The Former Soviet Union (FSU) and Asia follow with capacities of 5,160 ktpa and 2,990 ktpa, respectively, by 2024.

Scope

– Historical small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024
– Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new-build and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction projects for the period 2020 to 2024
– Small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally for planned, announced, and expansion projects up to 2024
– New-build and expansion capex for planned, announced, and expansion projects by region, key countries, and companies
– Details of major planned, announced, and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally up to 2024

Reasons to Buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally
– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global small-scale LNG industry
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of small-scale LNG liquefaction data
– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned, announced, and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally
– Keep abreast of key new-build and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction projects globally
– Assess your competitors planned small-scale LNG liquefaction projects and capacities

