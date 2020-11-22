The global Robo Advisory market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Robo Advisory market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Robo Advisory market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Robo Advisory market, such as Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.), Personal Capital Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, TD Ameritrade, Axos Invest, Inc., SigFig Wealth Management, LLC, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Bambu, Hedgeable, Inc., WiseBanyan, Inc., Ally Financial Inc., AssetBuilder Inc., Blooom, Inc., Wealthsimple, Scalable Capital, Moneyfarm, Acorns, United Income, T. Rowe Price, Rebellion Research, WealthNavi They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Robo Advisory market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Robo Advisory market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Robo Advisory market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Robo Advisory industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Robo Advisory market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Robo Advisory market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Robo Advisory market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Robo Advisory market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Robo Advisory Market by Product: , Pure Robo Advisory, Hybrid Robo advisory Robo Advisory

Global Robo Advisory Market by Application: , Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Robo Advisory market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Robo Advisory Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robo Advisory market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Robo Advisory industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robo Advisory market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robo Advisory market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robo Advisory market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Pure Robo Advisory

1.2.3 Hybrid Robo advisory 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Robo Advisory Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robo Advisory Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Robo Advisory Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Robo Advisory Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Robo Advisory Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Robo Advisory Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Robo Advisory Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robo Advisory Revenue 3.4 Global Robo Advisory Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robo Advisory Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Robo Advisory Area Served 3.6 Key Players Robo Advisory Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Robo Advisory Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Robo Advisory Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Robo Advisory Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Robo Advisory Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Robo Advisory Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Robo Advisory Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Betterment LLC

11.1.1 Betterment LLC Company Details

11.1.2 Betterment LLC Business Overview

11.1.3 Betterment LLC Robo Advisory Introduction

11.1.4 Betterment LLC Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Betterment LLC Recent Development 11.2 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)

11.2.1 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Company Details

11.2.2 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Business Overview

11.2.3 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Robo Advisory Introduction

11.2.4 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Recent Development 11.3 Personal Capital Corporation

11.3.1 Personal Capital Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Personal Capital Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Personal Capital Corporation Robo Advisory Introduction

11.3.4 Personal Capital Corporation Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Personal Capital Corporation Recent Development 11.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc.

11.4.1 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.4.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Recent Development 11.5 Wealthfront Corporation

11.5.1 Wealthfront Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Wealthfront Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Wealthfront Corporation Robo Advisory Introduction

11.5.4 Wealthfront Corporation Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Wealthfront Corporation Recent Development 11.6 TD Ameritrade

11.6.1 TD Ameritrade Company Details

11.6.2 TD Ameritrade Business Overview

11.6.3 TD Ameritrade Robo Advisory Introduction

11.6.4 TD Ameritrade Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 TD Ameritrade Recent Development 11.7 Axos Invest, Inc.

11.7.1 Axos Invest, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Axos Invest, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Axos Invest, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.7.4 Axos Invest, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Axos Invest, Inc. Recent Development 11.8 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

11.8.1 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Company Details

11.8.2 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Business Overview

11.8.3 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Robo Advisory Introduction

11.8.4 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Recent Development 11.9 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

11.9.1 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Company Details

11.9.2 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Business Overview

11.9.3 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Robo Advisory Introduction

11.9.4 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Recent Development 11.10 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

11.10.1 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.10.4 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Recent Development 11.11 Bambu

10.11.1 Bambu Company Details

10.11.2 Bambu Business Overview

10.11.3 Bambu Robo Advisory Introduction

10.11.4 Bambu Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Bambu Recent Development 11.12 Hedgeable, Inc.

10.12.1 Hedgeable, Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 Hedgeable, Inc. Business Overview

10.12.3 Hedgeable, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.12.4 Hedgeable, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Hedgeable, Inc. Recent Development 11.13 WiseBanyan, Inc.

10.13.1 WiseBanyan, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 WiseBanyan, Inc. Business Overview

10.13.3 WiseBanyan, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.13.4 WiseBanyan, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 WiseBanyan, Inc. Recent Development 11.14 Ally Financial Inc.

10.14.1 Ally Financial Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 Ally Financial Inc. Business Overview

10.14.3 Ally Financial Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.14.4 Ally Financial Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Ally Financial Inc. Recent Development 11.15 AssetBuilder Inc.

10.15.1 AssetBuilder Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 AssetBuilder Inc. Business Overview

10.15.3 AssetBuilder Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.15.4 AssetBuilder Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 AssetBuilder Inc. Recent Development 11.16 Blooom, Inc.

10.16.1 Blooom, Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Blooom, Inc. Business Overview

10.16.3 Blooom, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.16.4 Blooom, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Blooom, Inc. Recent Development 11.17 Wealthsimple

10.17.1 Wealthsimple Company Details

10.17.2 Wealthsimple Business Overview

10.17.3 Wealthsimple Robo Advisory Introduction

10.17.4 Wealthsimple Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Wealthsimple Recent Development 11.18 Scalable Capital

10.18.1 Scalable Capital Company Details

10.18.2 Scalable Capital Business Overview

10.18.3 Scalable Capital Robo Advisory Introduction

10.18.4 Scalable Capital Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Scalable Capital Recent Development 11.19 Moneyfarm

10.19.1 Moneyfarm Company Details

10.19.2 Moneyfarm Business Overview

10.19.3 Moneyfarm Robo Advisory Introduction

10.19.4 Moneyfarm Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Moneyfarm Recent Development 11.20 Acorns

10.20.1 Acorns Company Details

10.20.2 Acorns Business Overview

10.20.3 Acorns Robo Advisory Introduction

10.20.4 Acorns Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Acorns Recent Development 11.21 United Income

10.21.1 United Income Company Details

10.21.2 United Income Business Overview

10.21.3 United Income Robo Advisory Introduction

10.21.4 United Income Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 United Income Recent Development 11.22 T. Rowe Price

10.22.1 T. Rowe Price Company Details

10.22.2 T. Rowe Price Business Overview

10.22.3 T. Rowe Price Robo Advisory Introduction

10.22.4 T. Rowe Price Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 T. Rowe Price Recent Development 11.23 Rebellion Research

10.23.1 Rebellion Research Company Details

10.23.2 Rebellion Research Business Overview

10.23.3 Rebellion Research Robo Advisory Introduction

10.23.4 Rebellion Research Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Rebellion Research Recent Development 11.24 WealthNavi

10.24.1 WealthNavi Company Details

10.24.2 WealthNavi Business Overview

10.24.3 WealthNavi Robo Advisory Introduction

10.24.4 WealthNavi Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 WealthNavi Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us:

