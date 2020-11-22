The global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market, such as Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC), Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation), Nichirei, OOCL Logistics, JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, Best Cold Chain, AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, ColdEX They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market by Product: , Airways, Roadways, Seaways Cold Chain Drug Logistics

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market by Application: , Reagent Transport, Vaccine Transport, Tablet Transport

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cold Chain Drug Logistics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cold Chain Drug Logistics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Airways

1.2.3 Roadways

1.2.4 Seaways 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Reagent Transport

1.3.3 Vaccine Transport

1.3.4 Tablet Transport 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Drug Logistics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Drug Logistics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain Drug Logistics Revenue 3.4 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cold Chain Drug Logistics Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Cold Chain Drug Logistics Area Served 3.6 Key Players Cold Chain Drug Logistics Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Americold Logistics

11.1.1 Americold Logistics Company Details

11.1.2 Americold Logistics Business Overview

11.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.1.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Development 11.2 SSI SCHAEFER

11.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details

11.2.2 SSI SCHAEFER Business Overview

11.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development 11.3 Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC)

11.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC) Company Details

11.3.2 Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC) Business Overview

11.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC) Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC) Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC) Recent Development 11.4 Burris Logistics

11.4.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

11.4.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview

11.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.4.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development 11.5 Kloosterboer

11.5.1 Kloosterboer Company Details

11.5.2 Kloosterboer Business Overview

11.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.5.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development 11.6 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

11.6.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details

11.6.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Business Overview

11.6.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.6.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development 11.7 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

11.7.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Company Details

11.7.2 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Business Overview

11.7.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.7.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Development 11.8 DHL

11.8.1 DHL Company Details

11.8.2 DHL Business Overview

11.8.3 DHL Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.8.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 DHL Recent Development 11.9 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

11.9.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details

11.9.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Business Overview

11.9.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.9.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development 11.10 BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation)

11.10.1 BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation) Company Details

11.10.2 BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation) Business Overview

11.10.3 BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation) Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

11.10.4 BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation) Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation) Recent Development 11.11 Nichirei

10.11.1 Nichirei Company Details

10.11.2 Nichirei Business Overview

10.11.3 Nichirei Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.11.4 Nichirei Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Nichirei Recent Development 11.12 OOCL Logistics

10.12.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview

10.12.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.12.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development 11.13 JWD Group

10.13.1 JWD Group Company Details

10.13.2 JWD Group Business Overview

10.13.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.13.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 JWD Group Recent Development 11.14 CWT Limited

10.14.1 CWT Limited Company Details

10.14.2 CWT Limited Business Overview

10.14.3 CWT Limited Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.14.4 CWT Limited Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 CWT Limited Recent Development 11.15 SCG Logistics

10.15.1 SCG Logistics Company Details

10.15.2 SCG Logistics Business Overview

10.15.3 SCG Logistics Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.15.4 SCG Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 SCG Logistics Recent Development 11.16 Best Cold Chain

10.16.1 Best Cold Chain Company Details

10.16.2 Best Cold Chain Business Overview

10.16.3 Best Cold Chain Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.16.4 Best Cold Chain Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Best Cold Chain Recent Development 11.17 AIT

10.17.1 AIT Company Details

10.17.2 AIT Business Overview

10.17.3 AIT Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.17.4 AIT Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 AIT Recent Development 11.18 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

10.18.1 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Company Details

10.18.2 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Business Overview

10.18.3 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.18.4 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Recent Development 11.19 ColdEX

10.19.1 ColdEX Company Details

10.19.2 ColdEX Business Overview

10.19.3 ColdEX Cold Chain Drug Logistics Introduction

10.19.4 ColdEX Revenue in Cold Chain Drug Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 ColdEX Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

