The global IoT in Construction market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global IoT in Construction market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global IoT in Construction market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global IoT in Construction market, such as Caterpilla, Oracle, Hitachi, CalAmp, Sigfox, Autodesk, … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global IoT in Construction market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global IoT in Construction market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global IoT in Construction market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global IoT in Construction industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global IoT in Construction market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global IoT in Construction market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global IoT in Construction market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global IoT in Construction market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global IoT in Construction Market by Product: , Hardware, Software, Services IoT in Construction

Global IoT in Construction Market by Application: , Remote Operations, Safety Management, Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global IoT in Construction market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global IoT in Construction Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT in Construction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT in Construction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT in Construction market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT in Construction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT in Construction market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Remote Operations

1.3.3 Safety Management

1.3.4 Fleet Management

1.3.5 Predictive Maintenance

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global IoT in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT in Construction Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IoT in Construction Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IoT in Construction Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top IoT in Construction Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IoT in Construction Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IoT in Construction Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global IoT in Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT in Construction Revenue 3.4 Global IoT in Construction Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT in Construction Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players IoT in Construction Area Served 3.6 Key Players IoT in Construction Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into IoT in Construction Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IoT in Construction Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global IoT in Construction Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global IoT in Construction Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 IoT in Construction Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global IoT in Construction Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global IoT in Construction Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America IoT in Construction Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America IoT in Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America IoT in Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America IoT in Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe IoT in Construction Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe IoT in Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe IoT in Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe IoT in Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China IoT in Construction Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China IoT in Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China IoT in Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China IoT in Construction Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan IoT in Construction Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan IoT in Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan IoT in Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan IoT in Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia IoT in Construction Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia IoT in Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia IoT in Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia IoT in Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Caterpilla

11.1.1 Caterpilla Company Details

11.1.2 Caterpilla Business Overview

11.1.3 Caterpilla IoT in Construction Introduction

11.1.4 Caterpilla Revenue in IoT in Construction Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Caterpilla Recent Development 11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle IoT in Construction Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT in Construction Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.3 Hitachi

11.3.1 Hitachi Company Details

11.3.2 Hitachi Business Overview

11.3.3 Hitachi IoT in Construction Introduction

11.3.4 Hitachi Revenue in IoT in Construction Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development 11.4 CalAmp

11.4.1 CalAmp Company Details

11.4.2 CalAmp Business Overview

11.4.3 CalAmp IoT in Construction Introduction

11.4.4 CalAmp Revenue in IoT in Construction Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 CalAmp Recent Development 11.5 Sigfox

11.5.1 Sigfox Company Details

11.5.2 Sigfox Business Overview

11.5.3 Sigfox IoT in Construction Introduction

11.5.4 Sigfox Revenue in IoT in Construction Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Sigfox Recent Development 11.6 Autodesk

11.6.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.6.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.6.3 Autodesk IoT in Construction Introduction

11.6.4 Autodesk Revenue in IoT in Construction Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Autodesk Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

