Global Industrial Valves Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7025 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 94.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand of the product from energy & power and oil & gas industries.

Industrial Valves Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry . The Industrial Valves market research study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. While formulating this business report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Industrial Valves market have been taken into account here. These insights are often critical to key business processes such as product planning, new product development, distribution route planning and sales force development. As per study key players of this market are Schlumberger Limited; Neway valve; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc; Flowserve Corporation; KITZ Corporation; IMI plc; Metso Corporation; The Weir Group PLC; Crane Co.; SPX Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; Kim Valves Australia PTY Ltd.; AVK Holding A/S; Swagelok Company; Samson AG; Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd; Conbraco Industries Inc.; Forbes Marshall; Ham Let Israel Canada Ltd; Dwyer Instruments, Inc.; EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Bröer GmbH;

Global Industrial Valves Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of smart cities development and installation; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Presence of strict regulations and compliances from the authorities for making the industries more reliable

Market Restraint:

Requirement of halting of operational activities for the maintenance and repair activities of these industrial valves; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Important Features of the Global Industrial Valves Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- ALFA LAVAL; Velan Inc.; CIRCOR International, Inc.; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Danfoss; Georg Fischer Ltd.; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; ITT INC.; Mueller Water Products, Inc.; NIBCO INC.,; OKANO VALVE MFG. CO. LTD.; TechnipFMC plc; Valvitalia SpA; Xylem and DunAn.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Industrial Valves Market Segmentation:

By Material Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cryogenic Alloy Based Others Brass Bronze Plastics

By Valve Type Ball Valves Butterfly Valves Check Valves Diaphragm Valves Gate Valves Standard Plate Gate Valves Wedge Gate Valves Knife Gate Valves Globe Valves Plug Valves Safety Valves

By Product Quarter-Turn Valve Multi-Turn Valve Others Control Valves

By Size Upto 1” 1-6” 6-25” 25-50” More than 50”

By End-Use Industry Water & Wastewater Treatment Oil & Gas Upstream Mid-Stream Downstream Chemicals & Petrochemicals Energy & Power Agriculture Pulp & Paper Food & Beverage Processing Metals & Mining Pharmaceuticals Construction Others Textiles Glass Semiconductors & Electronics



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Valves Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Industrial Valves market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Industrial Valves Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Industrial Valves Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Industrial Valves market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Industrial Valves competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Industrial Valves industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Industrial Valves marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Industrial Valves industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Industrial Valves market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Industrial Valves market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Industrial Valves industry.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Industrial Valves Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Industrial Valves Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Industrial Valves Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Industrial Valves market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

