Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 6.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Market is expected to grow due to government initiatives, increasing the quality of healthcare and patient-centred services and increasing healthcare IT adoption.

The major players covered in the global computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, atheanahealth, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, McKesson Corporation, Carestream Health, Meditech, LLC, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., IDX Systems Corporation, CliniComp International, CareCloud Corporation, Elsevier, First Databank, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

The Objective of This Report:

The Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Scope and Market Size

Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is segmented on the basis of system, delivery, component and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis system, the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is segmented into integrated and standalone.

On the basis of delivery, the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is segmented into cloud, on-premise and web-based.

On the basis of component, the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is segmented software, hardware and services.

Based on end-user, the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and nursing homes and home health agencies.

Competitive Landscape and Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Share Analysis

Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market.

Computerized physician order entry is an application, which aids providers to enter medical order in the computer systems that are located in inpatient setting or ambulatory. Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) helps in the replacement of many traditional methods such as written, verbal and fax, as they allow users to electronically specify referral, medication order, admission, radiology, procedure and others.

Computerized physician order entry has advantages such as reducing problems with drug names misinterpretation, drug name, drug interaction, and handwriting and specification errors. They also help in quick transmission to laboratory, radiology and pharmacy department and helps in recommending alternative treatment and tests that may be lower in cost and safer. Major driver is that it reduces the time required to complete the orders for medication and is an efficient channel for the healthcare sector.

Rising concerns for safety patients create growth opportunities for computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High cost of implementation will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Country Level Analysis

Global computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, system, delivery, component and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America and Europe is dominating the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market due to growing demand for paperless environment to minimize human error, need for reducing treatment costs and decreasing delay in order completion.

The country section of computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market insurance and managed care market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the computerized physician order entry (CPOE) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

