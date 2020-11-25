The commercial lighting market is driving the growth due to the factors such as ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in the developing countries, escalating demand for LED lights and luminaires for use in outdoor applications, increasing acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control systems, and growing focus of governments worldwide on energy consumption. However, high initial cost and high integration and installation service cost are the key hindering factors for the commercial lightening market growth. Moreover, the high adoption of smart lighting in commercial spaces is gaining more traction, which creates lucrative growth opportunities for the commercial lighting market in the coming years.

The “Global Commercial Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the commercial lighting industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview commercial lighting market with detailed market segmentation as offering, installation type, communication technology, application, and geography. The global commercial lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading commercial lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the commercial lighting market.

The global commercial lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering, installation type, communication technology, application. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of installation type the market is segmented as new installation, retrofit installation. On the basis of communication technology the market is segmented as wired, wireless. On the basis of application the market is segmented as indoor, outdoor.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Commercial Lighting market in these regions.

Key players in the global Commercial Lighting market:

– Acuity Brands, Inc.

– Cree Lighting (Ideal Industries, Inc.)

– GE Current, a Daintree company

– Hubbell Incorporated

– Legrand S.A.

– Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

– Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

– Osram Licht AG

– Signify Holding

– Zumtobel Group

