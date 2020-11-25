The factors that impact the global home automation market include development of innovative & energy efficient automated systems, growth in IoT market, increase in importance of home monitoring from remote locations, rise in consumer awareness related to availability of smart home devices such as automated security & lighting systems, and stringent government regulations. The adoption of home automation systems is increasing, owing to development of the construction industry and increase in demand for energy efficiency in smart homes & buildings.

The “Global Home Automation Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the home automation devices market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of home automation devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, type. The global home automation devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading home automation devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the home automation devices market.

The global home automation devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, type. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment control, others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as wired, wireless. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as luxury, managed, mainstream, do it yourself (DIY)

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Home Automation Devices market in these regions.

Key players in the global Home Automation Devices market:

– ABB

– ADT Inc.

– Control4 (Wirepath Home Systems, LLC)

– Crestron Electronics Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Johnson Controls International plc

– Legrand

– Savant Systems, Inc.

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

