The global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market, such as eSentire, Cisco, Arctic Wolf Networks, Blackpoint Cyber, Rapid7, Symantec, Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company, AT&T, Bitdefender, Booz Allen Hamilton, Catapult Systems, CI Security, Clearnetwork, Cybereason, Abacode, CyberMaxx, Blackberry Cylance, Expel, FireEye, F-Secure, Ingalls Information Security, IronNet Cybersecurity, Masergy, Microland, NRI SecureTechnologies, Paladion, Proficio, Red Canary, Redscan, Rook Security They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market by Product: , Cloud-Based, Web-Based Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market by Application: , Large Enterprises, SMEs

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cloud-Based

1.2.3 Web-Based 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Revenue 3.4 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Area Served 3.6 Key Players Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 eSentire

11.1.1 eSentire Company Details

11.1.2 eSentire Business Overview

11.1.3 eSentire Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.1.4 eSentire Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 eSentire Recent Development 11.2 Cisco

11.2.1 Cisco Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Cisco Recent Development 11.3 Arctic Wolf Networks

11.3.1 Arctic Wolf Networks Company Details

11.3.2 Arctic Wolf Networks Business Overview

11.3.3 Arctic Wolf Networks Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.3.4 Arctic Wolf Networks Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Arctic Wolf Networks Recent Development 11.4 Blackpoint Cyber

11.4.1 Blackpoint Cyber Company Details

11.4.2 Blackpoint Cyber Business Overview

11.4.3 Blackpoint Cyber Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.4.4 Blackpoint Cyber Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Blackpoint Cyber Recent Development 11.5 Rapid7

11.5.1 Rapid7 Company Details

11.5.2 Rapid7 Business Overview

11.5.3 Rapid7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.5.4 Rapid7 Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Rapid7 Recent Development 11.6 Symantec

11.6.1 Symantec Company Details

11.6.2 Symantec Business Overview

11.6.3 Symantec Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.6.4 Symantec Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Symantec Recent Development 11.7 Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company

11.7.1 Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company Company Details

11.7.2 Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.7.4 Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company Recent Development 11.8 AT&T

11.8.1 AT&T Company Details

11.8.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.8.3 AT&T Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 AT&T Recent Development 11.9 Bitdefender

11.9.1 Bitdefender Company Details

11.9.2 Bitdefender Business Overview

11.9.3 Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.9.4 Bitdefender Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Bitdefender Recent Development 11.10 Booz Allen Hamilton

11.10.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Company Details

11.10.2 Booz Allen Hamilton Business Overview

11.10.3 Booz Allen Hamilton Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

11.10.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Recent Development 11.11 Catapult Systems

10.11.1 Catapult Systems Company Details

10.11.2 Catapult Systems Business Overview

10.11.3 Catapult Systems Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.11.4 Catapult Systems Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Catapult Systems Recent Development 11.12 CI Security

10.12.1 CI Security Company Details

10.12.2 CI Security Business Overview

10.12.3 CI Security Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.12.4 CI Security Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 CI Security Recent Development 11.13 Clearnetwork

10.13.1 Clearnetwork Company Details

10.13.2 Clearnetwork Business Overview

10.13.3 Clearnetwork Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.13.4 Clearnetwork Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Clearnetwork Recent Development 11.14 Cybereason

10.14.1 Cybereason Company Details

10.14.2 Cybereason Business Overview

10.14.3 Cybereason Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.14.4 Cybereason Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Cybereason Recent Development 11.15 Abacode

10.15.1 Abacode Company Details

10.15.2 Abacode Business Overview

10.15.3 Abacode Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.15.4 Abacode Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Abacode Recent Development 11.16 CyberMaxx

10.16.1 CyberMaxx Company Details

10.16.2 CyberMaxx Business Overview

10.16.3 CyberMaxx Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.16.4 CyberMaxx Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 CyberMaxx Recent Development 11.17 Blackberry Cylance

10.17.1 Blackberry Cylance Company Details

10.17.2 Blackberry Cylance Business Overview

10.17.3 Blackberry Cylance Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.17.4 Blackberry Cylance Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Blackberry Cylance Recent Development 11.18 Expel

10.18.1 Expel Company Details

10.18.2 Expel Business Overview

10.18.3 Expel Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.18.4 Expel Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Expel Recent Development 11.19 FireEye

10.19.1 FireEye Company Details

10.19.2 FireEye Business Overview

10.19.3 FireEye Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.19.4 FireEye Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 FireEye Recent Development 11.20 F-Secure

10.20.1 F-Secure Company Details

10.20.2 F-Secure Business Overview

10.20.3 F-Secure Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.20.4 F-Secure Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 F-Secure Recent Development 11.21 Ingalls Information Security

10.21.1 Ingalls Information Security Company Details

10.21.2 Ingalls Information Security Business Overview

10.21.3 Ingalls Information Security Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.21.4 Ingalls Information Security Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Ingalls Information Security Recent Development 11.22 IronNet Cybersecurity

10.22.1 IronNet Cybersecurity Company Details

10.22.2 IronNet Cybersecurity Business Overview

10.22.3 IronNet Cybersecurity Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.22.4 IronNet Cybersecurity Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 IronNet Cybersecurity Recent Development 11.23 Masergy

10.23.1 Masergy Company Details

10.23.2 Masergy Business Overview

10.23.3 Masergy Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.23.4 Masergy Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Masergy Recent Development 11.24 Microland

10.24.1 Microland Company Details

10.24.2 Microland Business Overview

10.24.3 Microland Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.24.4 Microland Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Microland Recent Development 11.25 NRI SecureTechnologies

10.25.1 NRI SecureTechnologies Company Details

10.25.2 NRI SecureTechnologies Business Overview

10.25.3 NRI SecureTechnologies Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.25.4 NRI SecureTechnologies Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 NRI SecureTechnologies Recent Development 11.26 Paladion

10.26.1 Paladion Company Details

10.26.2 Paladion Business Overview

10.26.3 Paladion Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.26.4 Paladion Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Paladion Recent Development 11.27 Proficio

10.27.1 Proficio Company Details

10.27.2 Proficio Business Overview

10.27.3 Proficio Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.27.4 Proficio Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Proficio Recent Development 11.28 Red Canary

10.28.1 Red Canary Company Details

10.28.2 Red Canary Business Overview

10.28.3 Red Canary Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.28.4 Red Canary Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Red Canary Recent Development 11.29 Redscan

10.29.1 Redscan Company Details

10.29.2 Redscan Business Overview

10.29.3 Redscan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.29.4 Redscan Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Redscan Recent Development 11.30 Rook Security

10.30.1 Rook Security Company Details

10.30.2 Rook Security Business Overview

10.30.3 Rook Security Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Introduction

10.30.4 Rook Security Revenue in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Rook Security Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

