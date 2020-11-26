Latest released the research study on Global Adhesives Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Adhesives Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Adhesives Equipment . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

The adhesives equipment is a device used to apply bonding media and to mix, meter and dispense adhesives. An adhesive is a substance that bonds two or more solids together. For example; glues, resins, putties, silicones, pastes and cement.

The global leading players in this market are Nordson Corporation, Sulzer Mixpac, Graco, Musashi and 3M Company. These five companies accounted for 20.09% of the market in 2019.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nordson Corporation

Sulzer Mixpac

Graco

Musashi

3M Company

DELO

Valco Melton

ITW Dynatec

SAEJONG

Henkel

SMART VISION

Dymax Corporation

BÃÆÂ¼hnen

Further, the report acknowledges that in these growing and promptly enhancing market circumstances, the most recent advertising and marketing details are very important to determine the performance in the forecast period and make essential choices for profitability and growth of the Adhesives Equipment . In addition, the report encompasses an array of factors that impact the growth of the Adhesives Equipment in the forecast period. Further, this specific analysis also determines the impact on the individual segments of the market.

Breakdown Data by Type

Cold Glue Equipment

Hot Melt Equipment

Guns/Applicators

Accessories

Hot melt equipment held the largest revenue market share with 32.32% in 2019.

Adhesives Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Construction & Decoration

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Paper & Packing

Other

Paper & packing, industrial & consumer goods are the largest market by application, which accounted for 29.94% and 28.57% in 2019.

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Adhesives Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy