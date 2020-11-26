The Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

SUP Board is an acronym that stands for âstand up paddle boardingÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ and it is one of the fastest growing water sports. A combination of kayaking and surfing, this sports is fundamentally standing on a surfboard and using a paddle to propel yourself. Stand Up Paddle boards are longer, wider, and more buoyant than traditional surfboards, which enables you to comfortably balance on them.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

BIC Sport

Naish

Red Paddle

Starboard

Tower

AIRHEAD SUP

Aqua Marina

Imagine Paddle

RAVE Sports

Solstice Sports

Surftech

Segment by Type

Short Boards (under 10ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢)

Medium Boards (10ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ to 12ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢)

Long Boards (12ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ and above)

Market Segment by Application

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Supermarkets