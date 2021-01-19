Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Snapshot

Spray polyurea elastomer forms a crucial part of polyurea spray coatings. The technology was introduced two decades back and since then there have been substantial advances in elastomer formulations and in the machines used for the coating applications. The advent of high-pressure two component spray machines imparted a substantial traction to the application of spray elastomers. These systems gained popularity owing to their rising applications in a variety of areas where cure fast and water insensitivity is required. Spray polyurea elastomers are especially suited for usage in pipeline coatings, synthetic stucco coatings, concrete coatings, foam and EPS coatings, truck bed liners, and in various joint steam sealants. The growth of the spray polyurea elastomer market is reinforced by constant development in specialized equipment that sprays the elastomer. Alternatively spray polyurea elastomers can be applied by using centrifugal systems powered pneumatically. They are sprayed using high pressure and high temperature equipment. A notable example is two-component high-pressure mixing spray equipment.

The demand for environmental-friendly coating systems in various corrosion protection applications in the mining and construction sector is a key factor boosting the spray polyurea elastomer market. The rapid strides being experienced by these end-use industries in developing and developed nations is a notable trend that has been fueling the expansion of the market. Advances in formulations in elastomers have led to product innovations in recent years in this decade. The development of high-end polyetheramines to be used in polyurea formulations is a case in point. The usage of advanced amines improves the anti-abrasive and anti-corrosive properties of spray polyurea elastomers. The global spray polyurea elastomer market is anticipated to witness exciting growth trajectories driven by constant industry efforts to launch improved products. Advancements in techniques are complementing these developments in the spray polyurea elastomer market. Rising investment by manufacturers also augurs well for the market.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Overview

The global spray polyurea elastomer market is treading a growth path on the back of protective properties of spray polyurea elastomers. Spray polyurea elastomers offer higher anti-corrosion and abrasion protection than what is offered by regular protection systems such as paints and rubber linings. Spray polyurea elastomers are resilient as against chemically aggressive fluids that seek and exploit vulnerabilities in paint and rubber linings.

Spray polyurea elastomer is obtained from a reaction of isocyanate component with resin blend component. The resultant material is featured by high mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, water resistance, alternating temperature, wear resistance, oil resistance, aging resistance, and outstanding performance.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Trends and Opportunities

Corrosion protection and abrasion resistance properties of spray polyurea elastomers has been fuelling their demand for mining-related equipment and facilities. Waterproofing, erosion protection, and concrete surface protection are some other offerings of polyurea that have augmented their adoption in the construction sector. With the robust growth of the mining sector in North America, miners in North America are adhering to an investment-led approach. This, in turn, has led to a renewed focus on building portfolios that lead to sustainable returns for shareholders.

The future of construction firms seems promising in the U.S., driven primarily by trends such as internet of things (IoT), building information modelling (BIM), and proliferation of ecommerce. The growth of the construction sector in Canada on the back of governmental support for improvement of social infrastructure, public transit infrastructure, and housing is also likely to bode well for spray polyurea elastomer market. Such robust investments in the mining and construction sector in North America point at opportunities for the spray polyurea elastomer market in the forthcoming years.

Secondary containment is likely to continue to remain as the dominant application of spray polyurea elastomers. These elastomers are extensively used in secondary containments for countering surface degradation, which if ignored might cause system failures in industrial settings. Rubber linings, paints, and other exterior protection are not as reliable and durable as polymers such as polyurea. This is because rubber linings and paints absorb and release substances that amount to contamination.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Market Potential

Polyurea spray coatings technology is one of the new developments of the last twenty years in the polyurethanes coatings industry. Polyurethane chemistry has been existing for almost 60 years, while elastomeric urethane coatings have been in existence since the 1970s.

Polyurea spray coating technique finds application in several areas, which includes containment, corrosion protection, membranes, and caulks. This is because polyurea coatings combine fast curing at sub-zero temperatures, insensitivity to humidity, and exceptional physical properties.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Geographical Analysis

The global spray polyurea elastomer market is examined across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Middle East and Africa. North America, among them, is foreseen to dominate the global spray polyurea elastomers market owing to flourishing mining and construction sector in the U.S. Canada also displays substantial demand for spray polyurea elastomer due to favorable government policy for the growth of construction and mining sector. Government support and investment for infrastructural development in Canada will rub off on demand for spray polyurea elastomers for waterproofing and wear-resistant coating applications.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Competitive Outlook

The global spray polyurea elastomer market witnesses the prominence of some key companies, namely Huntsman, SPI, BASF, United Coatings, Tech

