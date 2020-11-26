The Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Intelligent video surveillance system can be defined as the integration of video technology and analytics software that can be used for a variety of purposes such as tracking movements or events. An intelligent video system is a combination of both hardware and software which is precisely utilized by both the private and government organizations operating on the global scenario. Surging focus towards cyber safety and security, escalating integration of IOT and rising adoption and utility in sectors which includes BFSI and Industrial are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, rising advancements in network infrastructure and audience inclination towards deploying efficient surveillance which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associate with these system is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems across the world.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

The regional analysis of Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in terrorism & external threats and extensive use security camera in developing economies such as China and India. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand for network infrastructure and rise various verticals directly or indirectly related to manufacturing sector in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• IBM

• AD Aerospace PLC

• Global Epoint

• Groupe Latecoere SA

• Honeywell Security

• Siemens

• Intellivision

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Axis Communication AB

• Qognify

• PureTech Systems

• VCA Technology

• DVTEL

• ObjectVideo

• Sony

• Panasonic

• Pelco

• Cabin Avionics

• Navaero

• Aerial View Systems

• Huawei Enterprise

• Advantech

• Goscam

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System Type:



Analog Surveillance

IP Surveillance Camera

By Application:



Infrastructure

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Hardware:



Cameras

Monitors

Storage Media

By Software:



Video Analytics

Video Management System (VMS)

By Service:



Cloud Storage

Video Surveillance as a Service (VSAAS)

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by System Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Hardware, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Software, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Service, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.6. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by System Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Analog Surveillance

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. IP Surveillance Camera

