In-vivo imaging cameras are used to perform in-vivo imaging. In- vivo imaging is referred to as a non- invasive visualization and study of living organisms for research and diagnostic purpose. The in-vivo imaging can be divided into, the morphological and molecular imaging. In molecular imaging the cell functions can be visualized by the biomarkers. While, in morphological imaging no such biomarker is being used.

The key market drivers for In-vivo Imaging Camera Market Includes, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rising demand for non-invasive in-vivo imaging techniques are some of the factors which will drive market during the forecast period. However, high cost of imaging techniques along with low healthcare expenditure on healthcare systems are some of the factors which will hamper market growth during the forecast period.

1. PerkinElmer Inc, 2. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, 3. Siemens, 4. Miltenyi Biotec, 5. Bruker, 6. BIOSCAN, INC, 7. CMR Naviscan, 8. SCANCO Medical AG, 9. Aspect Imaging, 10. Mediso Ltd

The “In-vivo Imaging Camera Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of In-vivo Imaging Camera market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and end user. The In-vivo Imaging Camera Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in In-vivo Imaging Camera Market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The In-vivo Imaging Camera Market is segmented on the basis of type, applications and end user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as 2D camera and 3D camera. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into, drug monitoring, bio-distribution, cancer cell detection and others. And on the basis of end user the market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic lab and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the In-vivo Imaging Camera Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The In-vivo Imaging Camera Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In-vivo Imaging Camera Market Size

2.2 In-vivo Imaging Camera Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In-vivo Imaging Camera Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 In-vivo Imaging Camera Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In-vivo Imaging Camera Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In-vivo Imaging Camera Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global In-vivo Imaging Camera Sales by Product

4.2 Global In-vivo Imaging Camera Revenue by Product

4.3 In-vivo Imaging Camera Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global In-vivo Imaging Camera Breakdown Data by End User

