A polarizer is an optical filter that lets light waves of a specific polarization pass through while blocking light waves of other polarizations. Polarizers are widely used in LCD displays to regulate what light passes through to create images on the screen. According to Our research, global polarizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for polarizer in television industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including TN, STN, OLED, TFT. By application, the polarizer market is classified into Television, Smartphone, PC, Instrumentation, Automotive, Public Display. On the basis of region, the polarizer industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– TN

– STN

– OLED

– TFT

By Application:

– Television

– Smartphone

– PC

– Instrumentation

– Automotive

– Public Display

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the polarizer market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Nitto Denko Corporation

– Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

– Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

– LG Chem Ltd.

– Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.

– BenQ Materials Corp

– Shenzhen SAPO Photoelectric Co., Ltd.

– Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

– Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics Co.,Ltd.

– Shenzhen Win Polarizer Optoelectronics Tec Co.Ltd

– Optimax Technology Corporation

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global polarizer market.

– To classify and forecast global polarizer market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global polarizer market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global polarizer market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global polarizer market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global polarizer market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of polarizer

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to polarizer

Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 5. Global Market for Polarizer by Product

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 TN

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 STN

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 OLED

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 TFT

5.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 6. Global Market for Polarizer by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Television

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Smartphone

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 PC

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Instrumentation

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Automotive

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Public Display

6.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 7. Global Market for Polarizer by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 North America: Polarizer Market by Country

7.2.2.1 United States

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2 Europe: Polarizer Market by Country

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 France

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Polarizer Market by Country

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 India

7.4.2.3 Japan

7.4.2.4 South Korea

7.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 MEA: Polarizer Market by Country

7.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.2 South Africa

7.5.2.3 Turkey

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6.2 South America: Polarizer Market by Country

7.6.2.1 Brazil

7.6.2.2 Argentina

7.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share

8.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 9. Key Competitor Profiles

9.1 Nitto Denko Corporation

9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

9.3 Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

9.4 LG Chem Ltd.

9.5 Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.

9.6 BenQ Materials Corp

9.7 Shenzhen SAPO Photoelectric Co., Ltd.

9.8 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

9.9 Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics Co.,Ltd.

9.10 Shenzhen Win Polarizer Optoelectronics Tec Co.Ltd

9.11 Optimax Technology Corporation

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 10. Patent Analysis

10.1 Patent Statistics

10.2 Regional Analysis

10.3 Trends Analysis

