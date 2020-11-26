The heightening need for efficient cooling mechanisms in all types of automobiles may generate great demand for fan drives and will help in increasing the growth rate of the automotive fan drives market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Automotive fan drives form an important component of a vehicle cooling system and eliminate the high chances of engine overheating. These components also absorb the additional heat from the engine and assists in efficient temperature reduction in vehicles.

Automotive fan drives are used in various applications across the automotive sector such as seat ventilation, air conditioning, engine cooling, entertainment system, and others. This factor brings good growth opportunities for the automotive fan drives market. Based on vehicle type, the automotive fan drives market can be classified into LCV, HCV, Racing vehicle, Off-Road vehicle, Passenger car, and others.

This report on the automotive fan drives market offers an expansive analysis of the diverse growth aspects such as current trends, competitive scenarios, regional overview, and others. The extensive analysis benefits the stakeholders greatly and provides a helping hand in preparing exceptional strategies for establishing a strong foothold in the automotive fan drives market. The report also includes the COVID-19 impact on the automotive fan drives market.

Novel technologies and innovations form the crux of the growth of the automotive fan drives market. For instance, Danfoss engineering offers optimized fan drive solutions with Reverse Displacement Motor (RDM) and the novel Series 45 Fan Drive Control (FDC). These technologies offer an integrated shift valve and lower minimum system pressures. These aspects help in enhancing the efficiency of the fan drive system and helps in fulfilling low cooling requirements smoothly. Such developments bring immense growth opportunities for the automotive fan drives market.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Key Participants and Competitive Trends

Dreison International, Inc. (Maradyne)

Subros Limited

Shenglong Group Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Mahle Behr India Private Limited

NBE Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Grayson

Danfoss

NRF

