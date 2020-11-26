Integrated window blinds help reduce vehicle cabin temperature by 8°C to 10°C. Integrated window blinds are powered by a motor and cover the side windows, rear windows, and sunroof.

These blinds are being extensively utilized in parked vehicles to prevent them from heating up. Integrated window blinds consist of a window shade, guide, electric motor, and power electronics to control their operation.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market

Rise in consumer demand for cabin comfort is driving the automotive integrated window blinds. Integrated window blinds can be operated automatically and can be easily hooked / unhooked from the guide when not in use. Robust design and function of integrated window blinds is anticipated to boost their demand during the forecast period.

Integrated window blinds are being adopted by automakers to lower the load on the heating ventilation & cooling (HVAC) system of the vehicle in order to enhance fuel-efficiency and lower emissions. Rising consumer awareness about fuel economy and adoption of stringent emission laws by countries globally are estimated to drive the automotive integrated window blinds market.

Rise in sales of premium vehicles with panoramic sunroof is boosting the usage of integrated window blinds and consequently, driving the market

Side-windows segment accounted for notable share of automotive integrated window blinds market

Consumer preference for integrated window blinds is considerably high, as their usage offers comfort to front and rear occupants alike. The sunroof segment is anticipated to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period, as more number of vehicles are adopting the panoramic sunroof.

C-Pillar type technology segment to expand significantly during the forecast period

The c-pillar type technology is used in luxury vehicles and high-end vehicles, as it optimizes the shaded area and provides better visibility and esthetic appearance, as compared to that offered by the over scissors type. Rise in sales of premium and luxury vehicles and decline in price of the integrated window blinds is anticipated to boost the c-pillar type technology segment of the market.

Passenger vehicle segment to hold leading share of automotive integrated window blinds market

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the automotive integrated window blinds market, as consumers that using vehicles for personal transport demand and spend more for comfort

Aftermarket segment to hold prominent share of automotive integrated window blinds market

The aftermarket segment held a leading share of the integrated window blinds as they are easy to install. Majority of consumers install window blinds for one or all windows in the aftermarket. Expansion of e-commerce and automotive retail and service outlets has improved sales of aftermarket vehicle accessories such as automotive integrated window blinds. The OEM segment also accounted for a significant share, as automakers offer automotive integrated window blind as a product-differentiating feature.

Asia Pacific to lead global automotive integrated window blinds market

In terms of region, the global automotive integrated window blinds market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America and Europe, together, held a notable share of the global automotive integrated window blinds market due to high spending on vehicle accessories and demand for comfort from passengers in these regions

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global automotive integrated window blinds market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Macauto Industrial Co., Ltd.

Webasto Group

BOS Group

Ashimori Industry

Inalfa Roof Systems

Inteva Products

Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Application

Rear Window

Side Window

Sunroof

Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Technology

C-Pillar

Scissor

Lateral guide

Others

Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



