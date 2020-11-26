The global automotive head-up display (HUD) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in sale and production of luxury vehicles across the globe that has led to an increase in consumption. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the production of head-up display. Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are investing on luxury vehicles that contain head-up display, which provides better standard viewpoint.

Increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in vehicles is estimated to play a key role in propelling the automotive head-up display (HUD) market. Developed counties, including the U.S. and Japan are more focused on the adoption of head-up display. Major luxury vehicles manufacturers, including Audi and BMW, have already implemented head-up displays in their vehicles and furthermore, these vehicle manufacturers are developing advanced technology regarding head-up display, which is likely to propel the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43760

Rising urbanization and demand for smart cities across the globe have fueled the usage of luxury vehicles across the globe, significantly, which is likely to augment the automotive head-up display (HUD) market during the forecast period

Integration of advanced technologies, including light emitting diodes (LEDs) and liquid crystal displays (LCDs) that deliver bright and transparent images and data on the windshield display is increasing, owing to the development of display technology that helps vehicle manufacturers to manufacture head-up displays at minimum cost. This is anticipated to boost the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

Demand for connected vehicles is rising, which increases the adoption of advanced safety features, including blind spot detection and pedestrian protection system in vehicles that use head-up display for navigation and detection while driving. Introduction of new projection technologies, including micro mirror-based devices based on electromechanical systems is expected to encourage the development of brighter displays with the usage of more colors. This is anticipated to propel the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43760

Based on region, the global automotive head-up display (HUD) market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to be highly lucrative markets during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the presence of prominent automotive industry in China, Germany, Japan, and India. Major presence of original equipment manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers across Europe, who have advanced research and development facilities for head-up display, is anticipated to drive the automotive head-up display (HUD) market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive head-up display (HUD) market include Robert Bosch GmbH Continental AG Denso Corporation. Magna International. ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Pioneer Corporation Nvidia Corporation Panasonic Corporation Garmin Ltd. Harman International LG Display Co. Ltd Mitsubishi Electric Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. Texas Instruments Toshiba Corporation Visteon Corporation YAZAKI Corporation Valeo SA Alps Alpine Co. Ltd Clarion



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com