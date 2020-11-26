The electrical toothbrush is a kind of toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions to clean the teeth. Brushing teeth manually may cause the damage of enamel and gum. Electric toothbrush comes with a pressure sensor, which prevents users from brushing too aggressively that may affect the person. It is easier to use than manual toothbrush and has multiple brushing mode such as daily brushing, gum care, deep clean, tongue cleaning, whitening and sensitive by simplifying the way to brush. Growth of electric toothbrushes is also being driven by sustained innovation and product updates. This is one of the fastest growing market in dental sector and rising day by day due to increasing awareness for dental health. The demand for electric toothbrush is on high during this forecast period.

The global electric toothbrush market is segmented into various type such as according to the product, technology, frequency of movement, age, features, distribution and region. The electric toothbrush users all over the globe are person who mostly care for their teeth and know the benefit of using it regularly. The Electric toothbrush consist of various product such as Power, Sonic and Ultra Sonic. Further, the electric brush categorized according to technology in two types: vibrational electric toothbrush or rotation-oscillation electric toothbrush. The electric toothbrush is also categorized on the basis of frequency of movement such as 20–20,000 Hz or 2400–2,400,000 movements per minute. It is also classified according to usage age: Kids and adults electric toothbrush. Different electric toothbrush is also categorized on the basis of features that varies according to the need of user such as movement, pressure sensor, 3D action technology, timer, display, ultrasound indicator and other aspects. This market is also segmented on the basis of distribution such as online distribution and offline distribution.

In terms of region, the global electric toothbrush market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The region of North America and Europe have high market demand for electrical toothbrush due to having awareness regarding use of it. It is expected that developed markets led by Italy, Germany and the UK will continue driving growth of electric toothbrushes. Additionally, in this region there is strong chain of distribution channel that helps to gain a huge market share. The Asia pacific is also a leading market due to rising number of users having awareness toward dental care products.

Rising number of cases of dental issues has also contributed to the increasing awareness about the product. Consumers which are located in developed markets are expected to continue taking good care of their dental health and hygiene, and manufacturers will continue to develop new products that address consumer dental requirements in terms of cleaning and whitening. In the region of Middle East there is also a rising trend for use of electric toothbrush that will help to boost the market for electric toothbrush. In Africa, there is increase in awareness for electric toothbrush. Support of the regional bodies is also attracting investor to invest in this business. However, this industry has constraints such as environmental concern for disposal of electric toothbrush and Power sourcing and charging. But, it have also rising opportunities such as improving distribution channel, Innovation of new product development.

Major Key player operating in the global market are Colgate-Palmolive, Koninklijke Philips, P&G, Panasonic, Water Pik, Panasonic, Philips, Oral-B, QUIP, OMRON Healthcare, Mouth Watchers, Arm and Hammer, Brush-Baby, Conair and many more other. Also, vendors are increasingly their focus on marketing efforts towards creating category and brand awareness to increase their product reach.

