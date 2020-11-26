“Identity and Access Management market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Identity and Access Management market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Identity and Access Management market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Identity and Access Management market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Identity and Access Management Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the identity and access management market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on identity and access management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in data thefts across the globe and growing use of IoT. In addition, the increase in data thefts across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The identity and access management market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscapes

Market Dynamics of Identity and Access Management Market:

Market Drivers: The Increase In Data Thefts Across The Globe.

Market Trends: Growing Adoption Of Idaas Solution

Market Challenge: Threats in major regions Some Key Players of Identity and Access Management Market Are:

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Services SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.