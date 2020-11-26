Global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market will reach $2,665.5 million by 2030, growing by 10.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by advantages offered by continuous manufacturing process such as cost saving and improved productivity.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 76 figures, this 173-page report “Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Product (Integrated, Semi-Continuous, Controls & Software), Application (End Product, API), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ACG Group

Alexanderwerk

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Coperion GmbH

Fette Compacting

Freund-vector Corporation

GEA Group AG

Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH

Gericke AG

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

Leistritz AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Powrex Corp

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Integrated Continuous Systems

Semi-Continuous Systems

• Continuous Granulators

• Continuous Blenders

• Continuous Compressors

• Continuous Coaters

• Continuous Dryers

• Other Semi-Continuous Systems

Controls & Software

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

End Product Manufacturing

• Solid Dosage Manufacturing

• Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations

• Research Organizations and Institutes

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Our’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 27

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 43

3.1 Market Overview by Product 43

3.2 Integrated Continuous Systems 45

3.3 Semi-Continuous Systems 46

3.3.1 Continuous Granulators 48

3.3.2 Continuous Blenders 49

3.3.3 Continuous Compressors 50

3.3.4 Continuous Coaters 51

3.3.5 Continuous Dryers 52

3.3.6 Other Semi-Continuous Systems 53

3.4 Controls & Software 54

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 55

4.1 Market Overview by Application 55

4.2 End Product Manufacturing 57

4.2.1 Solid Dosage Manufacturing 59

4.2.2 Liquid Dosage Manufacturing 60

4.3 API Manufacturing 61

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 63

5.1 Market Overview by End User 63

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies 65

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations 66

5.4 Research Organizations and Institutes 67

5.5 Other End Users 68

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 69

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 69

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 75

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 75

6.2.2 U.S. 79

6.2.3 Canada 83

6.2.4 Mexico 85

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 87

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 87

6.3.2 Germany 91

6.3.3 UK 94

6.3.4 France 96

6.3.5 Spain 98

6.3.6 Italy 100

6.3.7 Russia 102

6.3.8 Rest of European Market 104

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 106

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 106

6.4.2 Japan 110

6.4.3 China 113

6.4.4 Australia 116

6.4.5 India 118

6.4.6 South Korea 120

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 122

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 124

6.5.1 Argentina 127

6.5.2 Brazil 129

6.5.3 Chile 131

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market 133

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 134

6.6.1 UAE 137

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 139

6.6.3 South Africa 141

6.6.4 Other National Markets 143

7 Competitive Landscape 144

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 144

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 147

7.3 Company Profiles 148

ACG Group 148

Alexanderwerk 150

Baker Perkins Ltd. 151

Coperion GmbH 152

Fette Compacting 153

Freund-vector Corporation 154

GEA Group AG 155

Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH 156

Gericke AG 157

Glatt GmbH 158

Hosokawa Micron Corporation 159

Korsch AG 160

Leistritz AG 161

Munson Machinery Company, Inc. 162

Powrex Corp 163

Scott Equipment Company 164

Sturtevant, Inc. 165

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 166

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 167

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 167

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 170

