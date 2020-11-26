The US LED downlight market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years., according to new report by IMARC Group.

An LED downlight refers to a pot-light or recessed lighting fixture mounted into a hollow opening in a ceiling. It has a relatively long lifespan, superior energy efficiency with minimum heat radiation than traditional incandescent light bulbs. As a result, the LED downlight is used extensively in residential and commercial spaces to provide light in the downward direction with a narrow beam.

United States LED Downlight Market Trends:

In the United States, LED downlights are one of the most favored options for outdoor lighting as they can endure harsh conditions, such as external shocks and vibrations, extreme weather conditions, and traffic-related public exposure. Due to the rising prices of electricity, the US government has also undertaken initiatives to encourage the adoption of LED-based lighting fixtures across the country. These lights consume a negligible amount of electricity and emit a lesser amount of ultraviolet (UV) rays and heat. Moreover, several industry players are acting as introducing advancements in the lighting sector. For instance, the US-based lighting manufacturer, Apure, won an Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) for its MINUS series in 2019, which is a collection of LED downlights that can recess in less than 25mm. These factors are expected to positively impact the industry in the coming years.

US LED Downlight Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Luminaire

Lamp and Retrofits

Breakup by Application:

Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region

South

West

Northeast

Midwest

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI), Bridgelux Inc., Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE), Eaton Corporation, Everlight Electronics, Feit Electric Company Inc., General Electric Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Lsi Industries, Osram Licht Ag, Phillips Electronics and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

